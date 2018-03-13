Strike over bonus dispute fuels concern about delayed postmortems, again
A sit-in by labour unions over a bonus dispute began on Monday night at the Gauteng health department, fuelling concern about delays in postmortems at state mortuaries in the province.
TimesLIVE was informed last week of a go-slow by forensic pathology workers, but the DA’s Jack Bloom says they are now on strike.
The Germiston mortuary appeared to be the worst affected‚ with 65 bodies awaiting postmortems because of the illegal strike‚ he said.
"According to a memorandum issued on March 8 by Prof Mac Lukhele‚ the acting head of the Gauteng health department‚ the forensic pathology officers embarked on an unprotected strike on March 7 by not carrying out their dissection and evisceration functions. They have been given a final warning to resume their normal duties or face disciplinary action as they are in contradiction of an interdict judgment by the Labour Court that was granted previously‚" Bloom said in a statement.
The workers’ grievances relate to allegedly unfulfilled promises after their strike in June last year.
"It is very distressing for families to have to wait for the burial of their loved ones because of this illegal strike‚" said Bloom.
He cited the case of Naledzani Netshikulwe‚ who contacted him. Netshikulwe has been desperately trying to get the body of his nephew who died last Thursday.
"As a family, we need to collect the body‚ do the death certificate and then book the burial sites but we can’t without postmortem results‚" said Netshikulwe.
Bloom called on the department to show resolve in curbing the strike and ensuring that the agreement reached last year concerning worker grievances was properly implemented.
Meanwhile‚ the five trade unions staging a sit-in health are the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa)‚ the National Health Education & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)‚ the Public Servants Association (PSA)‚ the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa), and the National Union Of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).
The sit-in "followed yet another fruitless meeting with departmental representatives" on Monday afternoon‚ the unions said.
They are demanding payment of performance bonuses for the 2016 and 2017 financial years.
In a statement‚ the unions said Lukhele had left the venue at 9pm "to catch some sleep as he was to attend an important early morning meeting today".
"As unions‚ we see this as an insult to workers and a clear sign of disregard of workers’ issues as the matter had been on the agenda since 2016.
"The sit-in‚ demanding an urgent audience with the MEC‚ is to show the employer that delaying tactics are no longer accepted by hungry workers.
"Failure to see a solution to this two-year-old matter unfortunately leaves the unions with no option other than embarking on a complete shutdown of services in the department by withdrawing our labour.
"We hope communities will understand that the action to shut down will be our last resort and the only language that government has come to understand‚ unfortunately."
Please sign in or register to comment.