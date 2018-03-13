A sit-in by labour unions over a bonus dispute began on Monday night at the Gauteng health department, fuelling concern about delays in postmortems at state mortuaries in the province.

TimesLIVE was informed last week of a go-slow by forensic pathology workers, but the DA’s Jack Bloom says they are now on strike.

The Germiston mortuary appeared to be the worst affected‚ with 65 bodies awaiting postmortems because of the illegal strike‚ he said.

"According to a memorandum issued on March 8 by Prof Mac Lukhele‚ the acting head of the Gauteng health department‚ the forensic pathology officers embarked on an unprotected strike on March 7 by not carrying out their dissection and evisceration functions. They have been given a final warning to resume their normal duties or face disciplinary action as they are in contradiction of an interdict judgment by the Labour Court that was granted previously‚" Bloom said in a statement.

The workers’ grievances relate to allegedly unfulfilled promises after their strike in June last year.

"It is very distressing for families to have to wait for the burial of their loved ones because of this illegal strike‚" said Bloom.

He cited the case of Naledzani Netshikulwe‚ who contacted him. Netshikulwe has been desperately trying to get the body of his nephew who died last Thursday.

"As a family, we need to collect the body‚ do the death certificate and then book the burial sites but we can’t without postmortem results‚" said Netshikulwe.

Bloom called on the department to show resolve in curbing the strike and ensuring that the agreement reached last year concerning worker grievances was properly implemented.