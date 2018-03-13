Premier David Makhura to get updates on valuations

The mayor said he had been "inundated" with complaints from businesses and ratepayers in the city about the overvaluation and undervaluation of their properties.

Mashaba has announced that the city would revalue 8,000 properties following the outcry.

The city revalued all housing and commercial properties in its administrative jurisdiction in 2017. Mashaba said last week that many of the properties identified as problematic had received valuation hikes of more than 100% and the city would take up the fight for the owners.

Makhura said, however, that the scale of the error in the valuations was not yet known, but he believed the 8,000 properties could just be the "tip of the iceberg. I … want to make sure that the city corrects every single one of those properties that may have been overvalued."

He said residents had a "very real reason" to raise an issue with the valuations. He would be meeting businesses, residents and ratepayers’ associations in coming days.

Makhura said the mayor and the city initially had a "dismissive attitude" towards the property owners who had raised concern. He said that if Gauteng residents were not happy about something, he became the next appeal authority.

"Mayors need to know that if something goes wrong in their municipalities, I will intervene," Makhura said.

Luyanda Mfeka, Mashaba’s spokesman, said the city had worked to be responsive to the needs of residents since the start of the valuation process, and that was why the mayor intervened. He said the city believed it had a productive meeting on Friday on this matter, wherein the premier was satisfied with measures it had undertaken.

He said the mayor and the premier committed to jointly working towards an efficient, responsive and fair property valuations process for the benefit of residents.

