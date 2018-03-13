National

Nersa accuses Eskom of failing to collect revenue and exceeding expenditure

13 March 2018 - 13:22 Linda Ensor
Eskom has perpetually failed to collect the revenues allowed by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), even as its expenditure has continued to exceed that determined by the regulator, Nersa said on Tuesday.

Nersa officials briefed Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on Eskom’s revenue application for 2018-19.

They noted that over the past four years, Eskom had not been able to recover the revenue allowed by Nersa. In 2013-14, the shortfall in revenue collected, as against revenue approved, was 7.8%; in 2014-15 10.6%; in 2015-16 9.5%; and in 2016-17 10.8%.

"Although Eskom has been experiencing constraints in revenue collection, their costs have been increasing by an annual average of 16%. Eskom’s biggest cost over-runs have been on their capital expenditures," Nersa said.

Eskom applied for a 19.9% tariff increase based on expected revenues of R220bn but Nersa only approved a 5.23% tariff hike on expected revenue of R190bn. The regulator only allowed expenditure of R51bn as against the R62bn proposed by Eskom.

Nersa said in its presentation to the committee that the R11bn downward adjustment in expenditure was mainly based on employee benefit costs. "Nersa is of the view that Eskom needs to control its costs better," according to a Nersa official.

The team noted that while electricity tariffs had increased, consumption had declined due, among other reasons, to affordability limits having been reached in a depressed economic environment.

"To break the vicious cycle, Eskom needs to reduce its costs (including its fixed cost base) and hence its allowable revenue requirement while growing its sales volumes, thereby driving its tariffs to their most efficient level.

"This should result in smaller tariff increases going forward that will attract additional sales volumes that will result in even smaller tariff increases and even higher sales volumes, and so on, allowing [Eskom] to transition to a virtuous cycle, which is the desired future state."

