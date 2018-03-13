National

My Vote Counts says ‘Secrecy’ Act not in line with the Constitution

13 March 2018 - 16:30 Ernest Mabuza
The Constitutional Court in session. Picture: WIKIPEDIA
The Constitutional Court in session. Picture: WIKIPEDIA

Citizens should know who funds the political parties they vote for to protect against post-election corruption linked to party funding.

This is one of the arguments presented by My Vote Counts‚ a non-profit organisation‚ before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

The organisation has asked the court to confirm a Cape Town High Court order passed last year‚ which declared that the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) was inconsistent with the Constitution as it does not require political parties to disclose their private donors.

My Vote Counts advocate Max du Plessis said on Tuesday citizens donated to political parties in the hope that the parties would advance a certain agenda. Du Plessis said post-election favouritism to companies by a government could only be detected if there was transparency.

"We would want to know if a foreign government or a particular family has donated to a political party to get preferential treatment. We would want to know if a potentially corrupt relationship was developing."

Du Plessis also said there were problems with PAIA as it only referred to the release of recorded information‚ thus excluding unrecorded conversations and agreements. He said a donor could allow a political party the use of its stadium and this would not be recorded and that such unrecorded donations cannot be accessed through PAIA. He also said the Act did not make provision for access to information from foreign donors.

The Minister of Justice is opposing the application.

Court judgments on ‘lying’ Gigaba could colour his testimony to MPs

The series of bruising judgments came out of the Oppenheimers’ suit over their aviation company, Fireblade
National
4 hours ago

Constitutional Court to confirm judgment on funding of political parties

My Vote Counts won a bid in the High Court in Cape Town to declare Paia — the Promotion of Access to Informaiton Act — unconstitutional in its ...
National
10 hours ago

JACQUES PAUW: It's time Ramaphosa fired Zuma's keepers

'Ramaphosa has learnt a hard lesson with Malusi Gigaba by affording him a second chance. Don't shift them, get rid of them'
Politics
10 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's tentacles run deep in Ramaphosa's ANC

'Within the security and intelligence services, Zuma’s cronies are still working away for their paymasters'
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape Town’s tourism and agriculture sectors most ...
National
2.
My Vote Counts says ‘Secrecy’ Act not in line ...
National
3.
After threats of a summons, MPs will finally see ...
National
4.
Three IEC commissioners may not be able to work ...
National

Related Articles

RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of Zuma
Politics

ANTHONY BUTLER: Zombie MPs have been jolted back to life
Opinion / Columnists

CCMA says Eskom must re-hire Suzanne Daniels and give her five months’ pay
National / Labour

EFF wants Nombembe pulled as lead investigator in state capture inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.