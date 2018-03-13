MPs are treating me like a criminal when I’m sick, says Dudu Myeni

In the letter‚ Myeni denied refusing to co-operate with the committee. "I appear to be treated like a criminal. I presume that my rights as a sick person‚ who is entitled to human dignity and equality of all people in my situation‚ shall be respected and I would not feel prejudiced and pressurised to appear before your committee prematurely."

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said on Monday: "The Guptas have apparently flown the coop and are not in SA. Myeni claims she is still sick — we have yet to see the original doctor’s note.

"This is a flagrant abuse of the committee’s politeness and an unacceptable disregard for Parliament and the Constitution under which this inquiry has been established, and cannot be allowed to continue."

Two weeks ago, Myeni said she could not appear before the inquiry as she needed guidance on the legalities of doing so and her lawyer was not available.