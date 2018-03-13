Court judgments on ‘lying’ Gigaba could colour his testimony to MPs
When DA MP Natasha Mazzone raised this point at the inquiry, Gigaba said the judgments were sub judice as they were being appealed
A recent series of court judgments branding Malusi Gigaba a liar could colour the way the Home Affairs Minister’s testimony to Parliament’s state-capture inquiry is received.
Gigaba appeared before Parliament’s public enterprises committee on Tuesday, amid allegations that he stacked the boards of state entities with Gupta proxies.
When DA MP Natasha Mazzone raised the point of the judgments at the inquiry, Gigaba said: “The judgments are sub judice because they are being appealed. The judgment was based on a minute that was formulated by one party and not concurred with by another party. That we are going to appeal those issues is without any doubt.”
The latest blow in his court battle came on March 7, when the Constitutional Court denied him leave to appeal against a ruling that found he’d lied under oath in his bruising legal battle with the Oppenheimer family.
The first judgment, delivered by Judge Sulet Potterill on December 8 last year, found Gigaba’s arguments "disingenuous … uncreditworthy and nonsensical" and "palpably untrue". On December 24, Judge Neil Tuchten found that Gigaba had "deliberately told untruths under oath" on facts that were central to the case.
Oppenheimer aviation company Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. The Oppenheimers accused Gigaba of reversing his approval under pressure from the Guptas, exerted through the former chairperson of Denel, Daniel Mantsha. Fireblade leases the terminal land from Denel.
The leaked Gupta e-mails exposed how the family had flown Mantsha around the world and put him up in luxury hotels in Mumbai and Dubai while he acted as their fixer in a R100bn arms deal with India. Mantsha resigned earlier this month and has not commented on the allegations.
Gigaba is being asked by Parliament to account for decisions he made as public enterprises minister. He has been accused of stacking boards of parastatals with Gupta proxies, including Denel, thereby paving the way for their capture. Gigaba has distanced himself from the claims.
In October, the High Court in Pretoria ruled Gigaba had approved the Fireblade application at a meeting with Nicky Oppenheimer and Fireblade and Home Affairs officials in January 2016. He therefore shouldn’t be allowed to change his mind without good reason.
A court does not readily make findings that a minister’s version is untenable and palpably untrue
Gigaba told the court he had rejected the proposal because it would be beyond his powers to designate a port of entry for exclusive, private use. But Judge Potterill ruled he wasn’t being asked to declare a new port of entry as the Oppenheimer terminal was located inside an airport that was already an entry port.
Providing a private facility with ad hoc customs and immigration facilities was "nothing new", Potteril added, citing Kruger Mpumalanga International and Lanseria International airports as examples.
The court heard Gigaba’s decision to withhold approval had resulted in accumulated losses of R373m for Fireblade because its business model is premised on being able to service international flights.
Potterill ordered the Department of Home Affairs to start providing international customs and immigration services at the Fireblade terminal. Home affairs applied for leave to appeal the decision, which Potterill dismissed.
Gigaba denied he had approved the plan at the January meeting, even though Fireblade’s minutes were not disputed after they were sent to his office, and Gigaba even suggested former president Jacob Zuma be invited to the terminal’s opening ceremony.
In her judgment on December 8, Potteril lashed out at Gigaba, describing his arguments as "disingenuous, spurious and fundamentally flawed, laboured and meritless, bad in law, astonishing, palpably untrue, untenable and not sustained by objective evidence, uncreditworthy and nonsensical".
"A court does not readily make findings that a minister’s version is untenable and palpably untrue," Potterill said. "In this matter, it had to be done."
The appeal was heard in the High Court in Pretoria by Judge Tuchten, who declared Gigaba had "deliberately told untruths under oath".
"By telling a deliberate untruth on facts central to the decision of this case, the minister has committed a breach of the Constitution so serious I would characterise it as a violation," Judge Tuchten declared.
This prompted Home Affairs to apply to the Constitutional Court, which ruled last week that the application "should be dismissed with costs as it is not in the interests of justice to hear it at this stage". The application was filed concurrently with the Supreme Court of Appeal, which means this court will first have to rule on the matter.
Last year, the court heard Gigaba had made a U-turn just five days after approving the plan in January 2016 when he received a letter from then Denel chairperson, Mantsha, saying it could not go ahead for security reasons.
Denel, the South African Revenue Service, the Airports Company of SA and other state entities had previously endorsed the project.
Fireblade argued that Mantsha was using so-called security concerns as a ruse to help the Guptas hijack the Oppenheimer airport, citing testimony from two Gupta pilots. Denel and Gigaba have denied the Guptas played any role in their decisions.
The Oppenheimer airport started processing its first international flights in February.
