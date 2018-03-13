Court judgments on ‘lying’ Gigaba could colour his testimony to MPs

A recent series of court judgments branding Malusi Gigaba a liar could colour the way the Home Affairs Minister’s testimony to Parliament’s state-capture inquiry is received.

Gigaba appeared before Parliament’s public enterprises committee on Tuesday, amid allegations that he stacked the boards of state entities with Gupta proxies.

When DA MP Natasha Mazzone raised the point of the judgments at the inquiry, Gigaba said: “The judgments are sub judice because they are being appealed. The judgment was based on a minute that was formulated by one party and not concurred with by another party. That we are going to appeal those issues is without any doubt.”

The latest blow in his court battle came on March 7, when the Constitutional Court denied him leave to appeal against a ruling that found he’d lied under oath in his bruising legal battle with the Oppenheimer family.

The first judgment, delivered by Judge Sulet Potterill on December 8 last year, found Gigaba’s arguments "disingenuous … uncreditworthy and nonsensical" and "palpably untrue". On December 24, Judge Neil Tuchten found that Gigaba had "deliberately told untruths under oath" on facts that were central to the case.

Oppenheimer aviation company Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. The Oppenheimers accused Gigaba of reversing his approval under pressure from the Guptas, exerted through the former chairperson of Denel, Daniel Mantsha. Fireblade leases the terminal land from Denel.

The leaked Gupta e-mails exposed how the family had flown Mantsha around the world and put him up in luxury hotels in Mumbai and Dubai while he acted as their fixer in a R100bn arms deal with India. Mantsha resigned earlier this month and has not commented on the allegations.

Gigaba is being asked by Parliament to account for decisions he made as public enterprises minister. He has been accused of stacking boards of parastatals with Gupta proxies, including Denel, thereby paving the way for their capture. Gigaba has distanced himself from the claims.

In October, the High Court in Pretoria ruled Gigaba had approved the Fireblade application at a meeting with Nicky Oppenheimer and Fireblade and Home Affairs officials in January 2016. He therefore shouldn’t be allowed to change his mind without good reason.