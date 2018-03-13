National

Adreach told to remove street pole ads within 90 days

13 March 2018 - 14:17 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK

The City of Johannesburg wants a street pole advertiser to remove its advertising and repair any damage to city property caused by its advertising boards within 90 days.

A final letter of demand to the company‚ currently operating as Adreach‚ was issued after the advertiser ignored a notice from the city. Failure to comply will result in the city removing all street pole advertising and claiming the costs from Adreach.

The city wants to reduce the "clutter" in Johannesburg and re-introduce control and regulation in outdoor advertising.

"The present proliferation of all forms of outdoor advertising has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the value of advertising‚ brought about duopolies and, worst of all‚ has made our city look tacky and unsightly‚" said Leah Knott‚ MMC for the Department of Economic Development.

"By reducing outdoor advertising‚ we will enhance its revenue value to both the city and the advertising companies. This will also give us the opportunity to open up the game to smaller players and ultimately create a more open and transparent advertising arena."

Knott said the current administration acknowledged that Johannesburg was the only city in the country that had lost control of its outdoor advertising‚ which she blamed on the previous administration.

"Adreach is by no means the only offender; almost all outdoor companies are operating illegal signs and billboards to some extent. We can only hope that these companies can accept that the days of anarchy have come to an end. Companies that are innovative and adaptable will not fear proper regulation."

Communicating with cash-strapped consumers

Cash-strapped consumers expect trust and clarity from brands, as well as consistently positive brand experiences
News & Insights
4 days ago

Marketing trends in the premium alcohol category

Heathier choices and looking good on social are also important for consumers
News & Insights
7 days ago

Liquor ad ban could hurt new brands

Decline in overall sales would cut government revenue
Business
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape Town’s tourism and agriculture sectors most ...
National
2.
My Vote Counts says ‘Secrecy’ Act not in line ...
National
3.
After threats of a summons, MPs will finally see ...
National
4.
Three IEC commissioners may not be able to work ...
National

Related Articles

Communicating with cash-strapped consumers
News & Insights

Ogilvy and KFC dominate Bookmarks
News & Insights

City of Joburg admits to errors in property valuation roll, David Makhura says
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.