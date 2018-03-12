National

Ride-hailing services help women enter taxi-driving industry

12 March 2018 - 17:20 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Ride-hailing services such as Uber boost women’s incomes and ease their entry into the transportation industry — from which they have traditionally been shut out, according to a report by IFC, a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group.

According the IFC’s recent report called Driving Toward Equality: Women, Ride Hailing and the Sharing Economy, ride-hailing helps fill a transportation gap for women as passengers — it improves their ability to travel to places that were previously inaccessible to them and provides women with mobility and a greater sense of independence.

The results of the study come at a time when new technologies and business models, such as the sharing economy, are opening alternative pathways to economic growth in emerging markets, offering opportunities to reshape lives while improving economies.

"The findings have significant implications for companies across the sharing economy that desire to better include, retain, and serve women," says Stephanie von Friedeburg, chief operating officer at IFC.

"IFC calls upon companies in this space to gather and analyse gender-specific data, design platforms to better meet women’s needs, and develop best practices to reduce the economic disparities between women and men."

The research focused on Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, SA and the UK.

In SA, the research found that women drove the greatest number of hours of the six countries surveyed, and 73% of those surveyed logged on every day.

At least 51% of SA’s women drivers said security concerns limited the number of hours they spent on the road, compared with 26% on average across the six markets studied.

South African women commuters were attracted to ride-hailing for the convenience and security that the data trail provided: 52% of women were attracted by knowing the driver’s name and registration in advance.

Overall, women drivers reported a higher income boost than men after taking up ride-hailing work. The average income of women drivers once they began using the Uber app increased across each market studied, ranging from an 11% boost in Mexico to 29% in Egypt.

