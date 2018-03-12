Reinstated builders' council executives face disciplinary action

"The report had indicated that there were allegations of contravention of internal procedures including irregular employee appointments. The four executives were then placed on precautionary suspension in order to allow the Council-appointed independent investigation to unfold without any interference," said NHBRC spokesman Tshepo Nkosi.

In 2017, sources at the council told Business Day that the suspension was also related to a failed multimillion-rand SAP contract, although the organisation denied the claim.

NHBRC did not answer questions about the charges the four executives are facing.

In a letter to staff in February, Council CEO Mziwonke Dlabantu appealed to staff to ensure that there was no victimisation or "ill-treatment of anybody".

Thandiwe Ngqobe, who was acting CEO when she was suspended, would return to her previous post as chief operations officer. Dlabantu was appointed as CEO during Ngqobe’s suspension. The three other implicated executives are the head of corporate affairs, the head of risk and the chief information officer.

The NHBRC appointed Dlabantu as CEO during Ngqobe’s suspension.

The three other implicated executives are the head of corporate affairs, the head of risk and the chief information officer.

When the four were suspended the council did state that the move was meant to ensure that the investigation unfolds without any interference.

Last week the NHBRC would not answer questions as to what had changed between then and now as the executives were still to appear before a disciplinary committee.

Dlabantu said in the letter to staff, seen by Business Day, that the employees were to be treated fairly as the matter was yet to be concluded.

"The latter decision (to reinstate) was particularly based on, amongst others that the investigations are completed; charges have been formulated and dated for disciplinary proceedings have been set. You are reminded that these employees have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing. It is, therefore, my plea that you provide all necessary support to our colleagues to ensure continued smooth operations," he explained.

The council would not answer questions pertaining to when the hearings would begin.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za