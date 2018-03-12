National

Eskom to use power interruptions to prompt municipalities to settle their debts

12 March 2018 - 11:38 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: THE TIMES
Eskom will begin interrupting the power supply to various municipalities starting from Tuesday as it seeks to recover R13bn owed to it by the municipalities.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said some Free State municipalities owed Eskom R6.2bn‚ some in Mpumalanga owed R3bn and in the Northern Cape the total owed was about R1bn.

Phasiwe said power supply to the Nketoana municipality in the Free State‚ which owes Eskom R164m‚ would be cut for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening from Tuesday.

Power supply to Matjhabeng‚ Maluti-a-Phofung and Mantsopa municipalities would be cut off for four hours from next Monday.

Maluti-a-Phofung‚ whose towns include Harrismith‚ Kestel and Phuthaditjhaba‚ owes Eskom a staggering R2.6bn‚ while Matjhabeng‚ whose towns include Welkom and Virginia‚ owes R1.8bn.

Ubuntu local municipality in the Northern Cape‚ which owes R41m to Eskom‚ and Kai Garip (R126m) will also experience power interruptions from March 19.

Phasiwe said the power supply interruptions would be extended for more hours a day if the municipalities did not settle their debt.

Salga wants new ministers to revisit electricity delivery from municipalities

The South African Local Government Association says the rights of municipalities in terms of the Constitution should be clearly entrenched — ...
National
4 days ago

Provincial and local government allocations fall in Gigaba’s budget

But underspending has stabilised across national and provincial government, says the finance minister
Economy
18 days ago

READ IN FULL: Malusi Gigaba’s 2018 budget speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech as delivered in Parliament
National
18 days ago

Loan pulled Eskom from brink of default, says PIC

Without the R5bn, Eskom’s going-concern status would have been jeopardised, says PIC CEO Dan Matjila
Companies
28 days ago

