Constitutional Court demands answers from Sassa

On Friday, the court ordered Sassa and the post office to submit a report by Monday, explaining why "during the hearing on Tuesday March 6, and in the presence of their senior officials, this court was informed that there were no contingency plans which could be put into operation in the event that the extension was not granted".

"Information on the contingency plan announced at a media conference on Thursday March 8 was withheld from the court, despite the fact that the court had asked for it at the hearing," said Friday’s order.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Sassa CEO Pearl Bengu said the 2.8-million beneficiaries would still receive payments from April 1 but assistance would be needed on payment days. In a statement on Thursday, Sassa said it was ready for the post office to start payments of social grants and assured South Africans that social grants would be paid for April 1 2018. "The relationship between Sassa and the post office to ensure the smooth implementation of the public sector-led hybrid grants payment model has evolved positively," said Sassa.

Neither Sassa nor the post office would comment on the substance of the court’s latest order. Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said they were "on track to respond in time". Sassa spokesman Paseka Letsatsi confirmed it was responding to the order.

One adviser said it appeared Sassa assumed the court would automatically grant another extension. She said the contingency plan was not workable for April 1 and had been rushed out to persuade the public they were making progress. "It’s fundamentally flawed and cannot be relied upon," she said.

In its monthly progress report submitted to the court on Thursday in terms of the court’s November 7 2017 order, Sassa discusses the contingency plan and deals with some of its flaws. It says transport may have to be provided by Sassa on pay days to take the recipients to the nearest points where infrastructure is available.

It also intends asking banks to take mobile ATMs to where the CPS cash pay points had been located.

