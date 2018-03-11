National

Ramaphosa warns against land invasions after clashes in Gauteng

Gauteng premier says invaders of land between Johannesburg and Pretoria are not local homeless or landless people

11 March 2018 - 18:00 Agency Staff
President Cyril Ramaphosa is flanked by Parks Tau, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Qedani Mahlangu, former Gauteng MEC for health and social development, during a voter registration drive in Soweto on Sunday. Picture: MASI LOSI
President Cyril Ramaphosa warned on Sunday that land invasions would not be tolerated as the ruling African National Congress (ANC) moves to change the Constitution to expropriate property without compensation.

Land remains an emotive issue two decades after apartheid’s fall, despite government programmes aimed at redistribution to narrow glaring racial disparities in ownership.

Speaking to the media in televised remarks near Pretoria after spending the day on a voter registration drive, Ramaphosa was asked about invasions this week of vacant land in Midrand that provoked clashes with police.

"We should not tolerate disorder and lawlessness of that type. Nobody has any right to invade land, to violate other people’s rights," Ramaphosa said. "All those who want to invade land – they will get to know that we will not allow that."

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the invaders were not local homeless or landless people and that the invasions appeared to be "organised".

The ANC’s proposal to change the Constitution to allow the government to expropriate land without payment has spooked markets and evoked the invasions of white-owned farms in neighbouring Zimbabwe that triggered an economic collapse.

But Ramaphosa has been at pains to say such a policy in South Africa would be done lawfully and in a manner that did not threaten the economy or food security.

Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma last month as president after Zuma, whose administration was marred by allegations of corruption, scandals and missteps, was forced from office by the ANC.

Earlier on Sunday, local media quoted Ramaphosa as telling a church service that: "We are now in healing mode. God is addressing our problems, he is addressing our challenges."

Reuters

