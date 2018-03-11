National

Malusi Gigaba set to revoke permanent residency of Ajay Gupta

11 March 2018 - 08:55 Qaanitah Hunter
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The permanent residency of Ajay Gupta hangs in balance after home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba initiated a process to revoke it.

The Sunday Times reveals that Gigaba has instructed his director-general Mkuseli Apleni to investigate how Ajay obtained the residency permit and to seek legal advice about how to withdraw it.

Gigaba’s actions came a day after he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss his contradictory statements on the citizenship of Atul Gupta and  inform him of his intention  to act against Ajay.

Gigaba’s latest move is seen strategy to distance himself from the controversial family following a blunder during press conference on Tuesday when he claimed both Ajay and Atul were not citizens. Apleni has since clarified that Gigaba made an error as Atul was a citizen.

Gigaba’s spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete confirmed that he spoke to Ramaphosa about “the possibility of invoking Ajay’s permanent residency”.

“Since then he has instructed the DG to investigate the legal environment for that to happen,” he said.

The decision to revoke Ajay’s permanent residency comes as the Hawks have confirmed that he is a fugitive wanted on fraud and corruption charges in relation to the attempted bribery of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

Home Affairs backtracks on Gupta status

Gigaba vehemently denied Atul and Ajay were given South African citizenship — but his department   says four Gupta brothers are, indeed, South African
National
3 days ago

Guptas will appear before inquiry, their lawyer says, but parties are sceptical

MPs also want to get Gupta associates such as Salim Essa to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom
National
4 days ago

Guptas: Canadian bank refuses to take our money

Canadian bank out to ground the Guptas jet after they defaulted on repayments and to stop them using the plane to flee from justice, but family ...
National
4 days ago

If convicted, Guptas will serve sentence in a South African prison and then be deported

Malusi Gigaba says it is too early to decide whether or not to withdraw permanent residency for the family members implicated in state capture claims
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Becoming a whistleblower changed my life, says ...
National
2.
KZN ANC shocked after 3 members ‘assassinated’ ...
National
3.
Malusi Gigaba set to revoke permanent residency ...
National
4.
Top court dismisses Malusi Gigaba's appeal over ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.