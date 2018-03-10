National

Crime intelligence cop, Morris Tshabalala poisons himself after parole bid fails

10 March 2018 - 10:36 Graeme Hosken
Captain Morris 'KGB' Tshabalala. Picture: ALON SKUY
Captain Morris 'KGB' Tshabalala. Picture: ALON SKUY

Imprisoned police crime intelligence officer‚ Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala‚ is in a critical condition in a Pretoria prison hospital after allegedly poisoning himself hours after learning that his parole had been denied.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini told TimesLIVE that they had received reports that Tshabalala had poisoned himself.

"We have sent investigators to Kgosi Mampuru prison to establish the facts."

TimesLIVE has learnt from sources that the parole committee for Tshabalala was sitting on Friday.

"His parole was revoked and he is now a sentenced prisoner. After learning the news he has now gone and poisoned himself‚" said a source. "He is in a critical condition in the prison hospital. It is suspected that this may be part of his plan to escape from custody."

Tshabalala‚ who was stationed with the covert crime intelligence unit‚ was arrested in January by Ipid officials as he reported to his parole officers in Pretoria.

His January arrest was connection with allegedly defrauding a South African Police Service slush fund out of R563‚ 000. The fund is meant for operational purposes. He was accused of using fraudulent invoices to claim money to install blinds in safe houses in two plush Pretoria suburbs‚ Waterkloof Heights and Brooklyn.

Tshabalala was on parole after being released in 2015 from the Groenpunt Maximum Security Prison‚ where he was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery which he committed in Pretoria’s Mamelodi township in 1994.

But‚ after losing his appeal in 1996‚ did not surrender himself to prison officials‚ avoided prison and somehow managed to join the police crime intelligence unit.

He was eventually imprisoned after his arrest for a cash-in-transit heist in 2013‚ a crime he was later acquitted of‚ and rejoined the police covert crime intelligence unit. 

Court denies bail to Morris Tshabalala after he does not criminal dodgy past

Tshabalala evaded justice for more than 15 years for an armed robbery conviction while serving as a crime intelligence operative in the SAPS
National
1 month ago

Morris Tshabalala’s R50m budget for spy operation was not properly accounted for, Ipid says

Tshabalala‚ who has evaded justice for 15 years while working as a crime intelligence operative‚ was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly ...
National
1 month ago

Covert crime intelligence officer was paid by SAPS while behind bars

Capt Morris ‘KGB’ Tshabalala is in court again, appearing in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on fraud‚ corruption and theft ...
National
1 month ago

Khehla Sitole says ‘Captain KGB’ did not draw a salary while in jail

The national police commissioner maintains that, despite reports to the contrary, the former crime intelligence officer was not paid while in prison ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Top court dismisses Malusi Gigaba's appeal over ...
National
2.
ANC starting to overcome challenges plaguing it, ...
National
3.
Shaun Abrahams fights back at claims he’s too ...
National
4.
Safety measures in place for disposal of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.