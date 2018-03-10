National

ANC starting to overcome challenges plaguing it, says Madikizela Mandela

10 March 2018 - 15:46 Qaanitah Hunter
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela is optimistic about the ANC’s chances in the 2019 general elections‚ saying the party is chasing a two-thirds majority win.

Speaking at her voting station in Orlando West on Saturday where she went to verify her address and confirm her registration‚ Madikizela-Mandela said the ANC was beginning to overcome the challenges it was plagued with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied her to the Orlando West High School where she was also flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

She joked when officials could not find her address in the system and then updated her details with IEC officials present.

Earlier‚ Ramaphosa visited Madikizela-Mandela at her home nearby.

She asked the president whether he didn’t tire from his 5km walk on Saturday morning from the Regina Mundi Church.

"No‚ we can’t get tired when you have given us work to do‚" Ramaphosa told the veteran.

Earlier Ramaphosa went to his voting district in Chiawela‚ the part of Soweto he grew up in.

He was met by IEC deputy chairperson Terry Tselane and praised the professionalism of their officials.

In all his interactions with the public on Saturday‚ Ramaphosa urged people to register to vote in the elections.

"People must verify if their addresses are correct so that they can play a part in democracy‚" he said.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.