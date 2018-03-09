SARS appoints debt collectors to crackdown on low tax ‘morality’

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is cracking down on taxpayers because tax "morality" remains low.

SARS said in a statement on Friday that it has appointed eight debt collection agencies to recover as much as possible of the R16.6bn in debt it is owed. "The objective is to boost revenue collection by outsourcing the recovery of older and relatively small amounts due to SARS."

The contract takes effect immediately and will run until February 28 2019. SARS estimates that more than 2.3-million taxpayers and traders owe SARS just less than R150bn.

The agencies appointed are Credit Solution Services (CSS), ITC Business Administrators, Medaco Capital Services, New Integrated Credit Solutions, Norman Bissett & Associates Group, Revenue Consulting, Transaction Capital Recoveries and Van De Venter Mojapelo.

"Taxpayers and traders with outstanding accounts will only be contacted via electronic channels. The agencies will embark on the traditional debt-collection activities, including outbound calls, tracing of taxpayers [and] sending out notices (can be SMSs, e-mails or letters/notices)," SARS said.

The debt-collection agencies have also been tasked with encouraging non-compliant taxpayers to submit their outstanding returns to SARS. "The revenue collected by SARS is vital for fueling the growth and development of our country and assisting SARS to achieve its tough target of R1.217-trillion."

Then finance minister Malusi Gigaba announced that the expected revenue to be collected by the end of March had increased from R1.214-trillion to R1.217-trillion.

SARS has admitted that a decline in tax morality contributed to revenue shortfalls on a scale not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, putting pressure on public finances. While it improved collection by R2.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2017, based on an improvement in company and trade taxes collected, the Treasury is still expecting a shortfall of R48.2bn for 2017-18.

According to SARS, this reflects weak economic growth, administrative challenges within the agency and increased tax avoidance. Tax analysts had anticipated that SARS would implement strict strategies to deal with the issue.