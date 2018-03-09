Ford Kuga probe about to wrap up, commission says

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is in the final stages of its investigation into the Ford Kuga debacle, in which several vehicles burst into flames, and plans to wrap up its probe by the end of March, commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said on Friday.

The target date for completing the report and having it finally approved is the end of April.

The fires affected the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost, and the commission’s first response was to initiate a product recall under the Consumer Protection Act.

An arrangement has been made between the commission and the attorneys of Ford that the commission will provide them with draft findings and recommendations prior to the commission approving the final report, Mohamed told Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee.

He said the overarching objective of the investigation was to establish whether Ford or its sister companies in Spain and the US had perhaps committed a "prohibited conduct" by supplying the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost in to the South African market. There were allegations that the cars were recalled in other markets and then dumped in SA and the commission has looked into these claims.

Divisional head of enforcement at the commission Prudence Moilwa told MPs that the report would deal with these claims.

The investigation would also look into the origin of these vehicles sent to SA. Ford has informed the commission that all the vehicles were manufactured in Spain. Mohamed said the probe also sought to determine whether the complainants had any recourse within the Consumer Protection Act.

The complainants were those whose cars had caught fire or had defects, who claimed economic loss as a result of the alleged drop in the value of their motor vehicle, and consumers who were afraid that their lives and safety were at stake and therefore did not wish to drive the Ford Kugas.

Mohamed said the NCC was also looking into the possible infringement of the consumer right to safe and quality goods and the "unenthusiastic" response from Ford compared to the allegedly speedy response in other jurisdictions.