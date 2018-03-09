National

Eskom negotiating 14-hour daily power cuts with Free State municipality

09 March 2018 - 16:52 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: REUTERS
Eskom is still negotiating with the Free State’s Tokologo local municipality to avoid 14-hour power cuts‚ the electricity utility said on Friday.

On February 21‚ Eskom began scheduled supply interruptions of bulk supply for seven-and-a-half hours a day after the municipality failed to pay its electricity debt of R36m.

Although Eskom set a deadline of Friday for the conclusion of negotiations to avoid a daily, 14-hour interruption of bulk supply to the municipality from Saturday‚ it opted to continue with the current schedule of interruptions pending conclusion of the agreement.

"Negotiations with the municipality are proceeding in good faith and we are appreciative of the municipality’s efforts to make payments and enter into an agreement with Eskom‚" said Bibi Bedir‚ Eskom Free State senior manager of customer service.

He said Eskom was wary of the negative effect the stringent supply interruptions would have on the residents of Hertzogville‚ Boshof‚ Dealesville and Seretse.

Although Eskom will hold off on implementing the power cuts‚ they will be introduced should the negotiations reach a dead-end.

Eskom also warned that should the electricity debt situation not improve‚ it may — on 15 calendar days’ notice — disconnect electricity entirely and indefinitely.

Energy sector set to get R56bn investment boost

Minister to sign off on 27 agreements with independent power producers, marking the government’s commitment to the renewable energy programme
1 day ago

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: It wasn’t me, says Ben Ngubane about the Eskom mess

An ANC getting its house in order is the last thing the DA needs and Busisiwe Mkhwebane has not exactly covered herself in glory since taking over as ...
1 day ago

Salga wants new ministers to revisit electricity delivery from municipalities

The South African Local Government Association says the rights of municipalities in terms of the Constitution should be clearly entrenched — ...
1 day ago

No hope for a quick fix at Eskom, Jabu Mabuza tells conference

The new power utility head critical of inefficiency and low productivity, saying employees must do their jobs properly
1 day ago

