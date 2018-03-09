Former president Jacob Zuma has issued a stern warning that if the sensitive issue of land were not resolved‚ the country could be plunged into bloodshed and that black people would be punished by their ancestors.

Zuma was delivering a keynote address at a gala dinner to honour him‚ which was organised by the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, on Thursday night.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships.

Zuma told his audience that the dispossession of land from African people had brought about poverty‚ hunger and homelessness as they had depended on it for their survival for many years.

"It’s not God who made us suffer as African people. We were rich‚ we had land and we farmed. And then there was a process to take the land away from us. We were forced to leave our land and go look for jobs in urban areas‚" he said.

Zuma said if the issue of land were not resolved "our ancestors will punish us and say‚ because you were more sophisticated than us with education and even arms‚ why did you not address this issue? And it will be difficult to answer that question".