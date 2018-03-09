National

Atul Gupta to get R10m from Estina dairy project returned

The High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that the money be unfrozen, and the preservation order of R220m be slashed to R40m

09 March 2018 - 13:55 Staff Writer
Atul Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Atul Gupta has been given R10m back after it was frozen in his account following a court application by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

On Friday‚ the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that the money be unfrozen.

This was part of a ruling that also saw the preservation order of R220m — which the AFU said was the proceeds of crime linked to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State — slashed dramatically to R40m.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions has been ordered to pay the costs of lawyers hired by Gupta and four companies linked to his family after they opposed the seizure of assets linked to the project.

High Court Judge Andre Fouche Jordaan said on Friday he was amending the original preservation order.

State prosecutors earlier this year alleged Gupta had illegally received R10m of taxpayers’ money meant to have been invested in the government-backed dairy farm. The NPA froze the project’s assets on January 19 after more than R220m destined for the farm was said to have been transferred to Gupta, via the Bank of Baroda, and a number of companies and associates.

Those parties fought back, saying there was no evidence they received the proceeds of crime and asking that the funds be released.

With Bloomberg

