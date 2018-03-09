ANC wants protector to probe Joburg administration

The ANC in Johannesburg has requested that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane investigate maladministration and mismanagement in the city.

The party handed over a memorandum to her office on Thursday, in which it asked that she investigate irregular appointments, purging of employees, irregular salary increases, financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest and maladministration in the city.

The ANC lost its majority in the city following the 2016 local government elections, which saw the DA’s Herman Mashaba elected as mayor in a coalition-led government.

Mashaba’s spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said Mashaba welcomed any investigation as there was nothing to hide.

The ANC alleged that irregular appointments had been made since the DA took office, including that of metro police chief David Tembe.

The party also referred to the R500,000 salary increase of Mashaba’s chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, in 2016. Mashaba had said in council it would be reversed but this had not happened, the ANC alleged.

The ANC said Beaumont was also allocated the use of a state vehicle and VIP protection, "which he was not entitled to".

It also alleged Mashaba had ensured a company his wife had shares in was awarded a multimillion-rand tender and that the mayor had solicited free services from the same company, which the ANC said was a conflict of interest.

On Beaumont, Mfeka said his salary increase had been reversed, but a legal review found that the regrading of his salary had been correct.

On the security services, he said Beaumont was attacked at gunpoint, after which security services were provided for two weeks in October 2017.