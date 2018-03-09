National

MASHABA ACCUSED

ANC wants protector to probe Joburg administration

The party wants Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate ‘maladministration and mismanagement’

09 March 2018 - 05:51 Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC in Johannesburg has requested that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane investigate maladministration and mismanagement in the city.

The party handed over a memorandum to her office on Thursday, in which it asked that she investigate irregular appointments, purging of employees, irregular salary increases, financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest and maladministration in the city.

The ANC lost its majority in the city following the 2016 local government elections, which saw the DA’s Herman Mashaba elected as mayor in a coalition-led government.

Mashaba’s spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said Mashaba welcomed any investigation as there was nothing to hide.

The ANC alleged that irregular appointments had been made since the DA took office, including that of metro police chief David Tembe.

The party also referred to the R500,000 salary increase of Mashaba’s chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, in 2016. Mashaba had said in council it would be reversed but this had not happened, the ANC alleged.

The ANC said Beaumont was also allocated the use of a state vehicle and VIP protection, "which he was not entitled to".

It also alleged Mashaba had ensured a company his wife had shares in was awarded a multimillion-rand tender and that the mayor had solicited free services from the same company, which the ANC said was a conflict of interest.

On Beaumont, Mfeka said his salary increase had been reversed, but a legal review found that the regrading of his salary had been correct.

On the security services, he said Beaumont was attacked at gunpoint, after which security services were provided for two weeks in October 2017.

Valuations outrage: Mashaba under fire

Business tackles ‘bid to inflate flagging’ metro revenue as Joburg digs in on revaluation process
National
8 days ago

Joburg cuts budgets to rejig spending

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the cuts were made to ensure the continued viability of the city to guarantee essential service delivery
National
14 days ago

Police are welcome to investigate me, Herman Mashaba urges council

The Joburg mayor faced pointed questions by councillors on Thursday after reports earlier this week that he used his wife’s company, Lephatsi ...
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Inclusivity essential for SA’s success, says ...
National
2.
ANC wants protector to probe Joburg ...
National
3.
Black farmers’ body supports ANC ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ailing Cosatu warns president: ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Derelict buildings in Joburg will be developed into low-cost housing, says ...
National

Joburg cuts budgets to rejig spending
National

Police are welcome to investigate me, Herman Mashaba urges council
National

Herman Mashaba refers himself to city’s ethics committee
National

Joburg to investigate ‘improper donation collections’ for storm damage
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.