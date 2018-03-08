National

Voluntary disclosure programme nets SARS more than R3bn

08 March 2018 - 11:08 Linda Ensor
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has collected more than R3.3bn in tax liabilities through its special voluntary disclosure programme (SVDP).

The tax authority announced on Thursday that noncompliant taxpayers with unauthorised foreign assets and income had to date entered into agreements with SARS to the value of more than R3.3bn in tax liabilities. A total of 195 high net worth individuals applied to regularise their tax affairs.

"In terms of the agreements reached, these taxpayers have already paid over R2.7bn to SARS and the Revenue Service expects another R580m to be paid by the end of March," SARS said in a statement.

The R3.3bn includes agreements to pay SARS following information contained in the "Panama Papers".

More than 759 high net worth individuals have made use of the normal voluntary disclosure programme since 2012 when it started.

The SVDP was announced in the budget speech in 2016 by the finance minister to give noncompliant taxpayers the opportunity to voluntary disclose unauthorised offshore assets and income.

These taxpayers had a limited window period running from October 1 2016 to August 31 2017 to voluntary disclose tax and exchange control defaults, specifically in relation to offshore assets.

SARS said that those taxpayers who missed the SVDP could still make use of the normal VDP process to voluntarily regularise their tax affairs.

HILARY JOFFE: Nhlanhla Nene has his work cut out to regain ground

If the economy is to get back on track, greater coordination must replace the Zuma-era fragmentation of decision-making
Opinion
8 days ago

SARS collection statement ‘just a publicity stunt’

The tax office has patted itself on the back for collecting R1-trillion in taxes, but  economists warn  there is still a huge fiscal hole
National
9 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Fuss over VAT puts focus on how fiscal policy can reduce inequality

The poorest households spend a lower proportion of their income on VAT than the richest do, while indirect taxes hurt
Opinion
7 hours ago

