"All Enterprise processed cold meats & Rainbow chicken polony have been removed from our fridges and deli’s [sic]. The products still on shelf are not manufactured by these suppliers. See the list of recalled products‚" Shoprite tweeted.

Some of the items removed by the group included the Shoprite brand of cold meats.

While some took to Twitter to criticise the party‚ others said this was a good move, saying it was unclear who was behind the production of the Shoprite brand.

Earlier‚ the EFF made claims that Pick n Pay had responded with arrogance to the call to remove all listeria-tainted products. The party had called on the public to visit its outlets and "help" them remove such items‚ with EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saying the action should be extended to "other retail stores‚ like Shoprite‚ Woolworths and others".

"Fighters across the country‚ together with all South Africans‚ must help managers and staff of these retail stores to remove listeriosis products from our shelves."

The party has also demanded that Pick n Pay refund all customers returning their products‚ even those without receipts. "It is very clear that no one would keep a receipt if they did not intend on returning the product. It is only noble to accept this to be the case‚ and refund customers." Ndlozi said.