Deals to be signed next week for nearly 30 IPP procurement projects

The long-delayed power purchase agreements with 27 independent power purchase projects would be signed on Tuesday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe announced on Thursday.

The signing would mark government’s commitment to the renewable energy programme and its partnership with the private sector, Radebe said at a media briefing.

He said the signing of the projects would bring policy and regulatory certainty for investors. The 27 projects would account for investment of about R56bn in the next two to three years.

The two year delay in the signing of the projects was due to resistance by Eskom which argued that they were too costly.

Radebe said he had given instructions for preparations to be made to finalise all outstanding requirements for the signing of 20 projects under another initiative, the small renewable programme, which consists of projects between 1MW and 5MW in capacity.

This would immediately ensure a R2.7bn investment.

To be announced in due course will be the signing of two projects under the coal independent power producer procurement programme as well as 19 projects procured under the renewable energy expedited bid window.

"Together this will achieve a further R103bn of investment in the economy with substantial foreign direct investment," the minister said.

Radebe said issues related to nuclear energy and the integrated resource plan would be addressed at a later stage.