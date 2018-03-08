Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says SAA and Mango given qualified opinions

South African Airways (SAA) and Mango Airlines have received qualified opinions on their financial statements for 2016-17, according to their audit reports tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The two state-owned airlines have not yet tabled their financial statements and audit reports, which were due in September. This has prompted Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu to submit the audit reports independently of the annual reports. Usually the report of the auditor-general is included in the annual report.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba had to ask twice for extensions in tabling the SAA annual report.

In a letter to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, Makwetu said the annual report, audited financial statements and audit report of state-owned entities had to be tabled within one month of the accounting authority’s receiving the audit report, to comply with the Public Finance and Management Act. This has not happened, which was why he was tabling the audit report independently.

DA deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees said the adverse findings of the auditor-general on SAA "partly explains why there has been a such a reluctance by SAA to release its financial statements for 2016-17."

He said he would write to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, asking him to release SAA’s financials as a matter of urgency.

Lees said the audit reports exposed a "horrific picture of poor governance and alleged instances of looting", which included the following:

• Assets not being recorded in financial statements, while the existence of some assets recorded could not be verified: SAA’s technical unit’s inventory could not be verified and there was a lack of controls to manage the inventory.

• Glaring accounting irregularities on maintenance costs and using incorrect exchange rates were recorded.

• The SAA group not establishing controls to maintain complete records of irregular expenditure and wasteful expenditure.