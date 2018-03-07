Parliament to call Masutha, Cele and Mbalula to explain problems with prosecuting state capture cases

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and Police Minister Bheki Cele, together with former police minister Fikile Mbalula, are to be called to Parliament to address challenges with regard to the prosecution of state capture cases.

They will be asked to appear before a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the portfolio committee on police.

The decision to call the ministers and former minister follows the joint meeting the two committees held with the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shaun Abrahams, and the acting head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Yolisa Makataka, on Wednesday to deal with obstacles in the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases.

Members of the two committees were not satisfied with the answers Abrahams and Makataka gave, saying they were "inadequate and did not assist Parliament in its work to restore public perceptions that these entities are operating in the best interests of the country."

Justice committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the committee was concerned that blame for the delay with prosecutions was shifted from one entity to another.

"Society already has a perception that the delays in prosecution were deliberate. We wanted to restore the confidence of society in the entity," Motshekga said.

The ANC joint parliamentary study group on justice and correctional services and police expressed concern, in a statement about the slow progress made by the NPA in finalising and prosecuting state capture cases.

"We urge the NPA and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI — the Hawks) to work together in solving priority crimes in SA, especially economic and commercial crimes such as money laundering.

"Both these two entities will be requested to come back to Parliament to give an update on efforts made to empower co-operation between the NPA and the DPCI," co-chairs of the ANC study group Motshekga and Francois Beukman said.