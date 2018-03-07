NPA insists further arrests could happen in the Gupta-linked dairy farm matter

The investigation into the corruption surrounding the Estina dairy farm in Vrede, Free State is not yet complete and further arrests — including of senior politicians — is still a possibility in the future, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director Shaun Abrahams said on Wednesday.

Abrahams was questioned by MPs on perceptions of selective prosecution of those implicated in corruption and the failure of the NPA to prosecute senior politicians. He was briefing a joint meeting of the police, and justice and correctional services committees on the progress made with the investigation.

The case involved the channeling of R228m from the Free State provincial government to Estina, the company that operated the Vrede dairy fund. The money was eventually channeled to members of the Gupta family and their associates. Eight people have been charged, including three Free State government officials.

The corrupt project has implicated the Free State premier, who is also the new ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, as well as former mineral resources minister, Mosebenzi Zwane.

"This matter is still the subject of investigation. The matter has been postponed [in court] until August 2018. That does not mean there will not be further arrests," said Abrahams. If the investigation warranted further arrests, this would be done. "No-one will be let off the hook" if there was a prima facie case against them justifying a prosecution, Abrahams stressed.

Each of those already charged faced prima facie cases. Further investigations were required to determine whether others should be charged or not. Abrahams insisted the perception that there is selective prosecution is "completely incorrect".