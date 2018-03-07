Ingonyama Trust told to stop converting 'occupying' rights to long-term leases
Parliament’s portfolio committee on rural development and land reform has instructed the Ingonyama Trust to stop converting "permission to occupy" rights to long-term leases, pending further consultation.
"What we would like to see is the conversion of informal ownership to title deed, that will give our people the dignity [of owning] the land on which they are residing. They are not tenants, they are the owners," said committee chairperson Phumuzile Ngwenya-Mabila.
The trust holds close to 30% of the land in KwaZulu Natal, and its sole beneficiary is Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. It is a statutory body that reports to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, and was established in 1994 to manage land owned by the KwaZulu-Natal government.
In November it went on a drive to get people living on its land to convert their permission to occupy rights to long-term leases, a move critics said amounted to asking people to pay rent on land they already owned.
MPs voiced disquiet with the trust’s plans, saying they would water down people’s customary land rights and render them vulnerable to eviction.
"I really doubt you have the interests of rural people at heart if you are to reduce their ownership to tenants. What if they cannot pay? What will happen to them?," said the ANCs Elleck Nchabeleng.
The ANC’s Justice Mnguni said the lease contracts contained clauses that stipulated if the lessee did not pay rent within seven days of its due date, they could be evicted within 24 to 48 hours. "It’s dispossession," he said.
The UDM’s Mncedisi Filtane said the Trust’s actions could plunge people into poverty.
The trust board’s chairperson, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, said many of the people who occupied the land managed by the trust were well-paid public servants, and people "should not sit there for free". No one who had signed a lease with the trust had ever been evicted. "We don’t feel we are out of line," he said.
Ngwenya-Mabila instructed the trust to halt the process of converting people’s permission to occupy rights to leases. "The process must be put on hold, the department must sit down with the Ingonyama Trust Board and report back to the committee at a later stage," she said.
Ngwenya said the trust respected the committee’s instruction and would consult with the department.
