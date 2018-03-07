Ingonyama Trust told to stop converting 'occupying' rights to long-term leases

Parliament’s portfolio committee on rural development and land reform has instructed the Ingonyama Trust to stop converting "permission to occupy" rights to long-term leases, pending further consultation.

"What we would like to see is the conversion of informal ownership to title deed, that will give our people the dignity [of owning] the land on which they are residing. They are not tenants, they are the owners," said committee chairperson Phumuzile Ngwenya-Mabila.

The trust holds close to 30% of the land in KwaZulu Natal, and its sole beneficiary is Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. It is a statutory body that reports to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, and was established in 1994 to manage land owned by the KwaZulu-Natal government.

In November it went on a drive to get people living on its land to convert their permission to occupy rights to long-term leases, a move critics said amounted to asking people to pay rent on land they already owned.