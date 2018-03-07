Guptas: Canadian bank refuses to take our money

Last month EDC applied to the South Gauteng High Court for an urgent order to force the Guptas to return the aircraft or face having it deregistered pending the outcome of legal proceedings in the UK. The Johannesburg case is due to be heard on Friday. The Civil Aviation Authority says it will not oppose the application.

But the Guptas argue that EDC lent them $41m to buy the jet despite knowing of the reputational risks involved and wanted to seize the plane as a "face saving exercise", not because the family had defaulted on payments.

EDC’s complaint that it couldn’t keep tabs on ZS-OAK’s movements because its "public tracker" had been disconnected was "of no consequence" because the Guptas’ UK lawyers had disclosed the aircraft’s location to the bank.

This is contained in opposing papers filed by Gupta executive Ronica Ragavan.

In an affidavit obtained by Business Day dated February 27, Ragavan said the Guptas had defaulted only once, in October 2017, because the Bank of Baroda had delayed effecting a repayment.

Once the payment was made the bank withdrew its termination notice.

In December EDC cancelled the loan and in February it went to court to ground the jet. In its papers the bank said the Guptas had defaulted on payments "more than a dozen" times between October 2017 and January 2018. The Guptas still owe EDC $27m.

But in their responding papers the Guptas countered that Westdawn was prevented from paying the bank because it had "unlawfully" ended their lease with Stoneriver, a special purpose vehicle registered in Ireland. As a result the Guptas were "entitled to continue the enjoyment of the full spectrum of rights granted under the lease agreement".

Westdawn leases the aircraft from Stoneriver, which loaned $41m for 80% of the aircraft’s purchase price from EDC in April 2015. The Guptas paid Bombardier a deposit of $10m for the jet in December 2014 and stand surety for the EDC loan.

The Guptas had offered to exercise their right to end the lease and buy the aircraft but hadn’t received a response from EDC. Their offer would be accepted if EDC was "truly interested in their commercial interests, rather than some unspecified political agenda which they now seem to harbour against the Guptas", Ragavan said.

Other "contract breaches" EDC cited for cancelling the loan were "minor technical defaults". These included allegations that Westdawn and other Gupta companies had received corrupt payments from Estina dairy and from coal contracts with Eskom.

These presented a "clear risk of criminal, civil and reputational sanctions" for the Guptas, the bank said. Letting them continue to use the jet represents "substantial reputational harm" to EDC.

EDC was also concerned that the jet wasn’t being properly maintained.

Ragavan said it was "farcical" to say the Guptas would let the aircraft fall into disrepair after ExecuJet had cancelled its maintenance contract, as this would be "life threatening".

The only reason the bank had cancelled the loan and gone to court was because of the reputational damage it suffered by keeping the Guptas as clients, she said.

There was no case to be made for urgency, which she described as "self-created", because corruption allegations against the Guptas had been widely publicised since 2013, including in Canada. Yet EDC had done nothing to distance itself from the Guptas for several years and continued to enjoy "a commercially beneficial relationship" with the family.

The urgent court application was therefore little more than "a public relations and face-saving exercise".

Ragavan said there was no evidence that the jet had been used in illegal activity. The bank is "free with the South African criminal authorities to ensure that the aircraft is permanently seized by or forfeited to the State" for allegations that have been in the public domain for years, but hadn’t done so.

She also denied that money the Guptas allegedly looted from Estina dairy was used to pay for the aircraft, pointing out that the Asset Forfeiture unit had only frozen R6m of Westdawn’s funds, a sum "which is not material".

Ragavan herself appeared in court in connection with the Estina dairy project. She is currently out on bail. Gupta patriarch Ajay Gupta is currently regarded as a fugitive by the Hawks who have issued a warrant for his arrest. Other Gupta family members are expected to be arrested in relation to the dairy farm project and other allegations of state capture.