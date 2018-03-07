NPA notes more than a dozen cases with asset forfeiture potential

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has identified 17 cases that have asset forfeiture potential and have a collective value of R50bn, NPA head Shaun Abrahams says.

These cases could be dealt with under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, he told a joint meeting in Parliament of the police and justice and correctional services committees, on Wednesday.

The AFU has already obtained two preservation orders in state capture matters — one for R1.6bn in respect of the McKinsey-Trillian agreement and R228m in respect of the Vrede dairy farm in the Free State.

Abrahams said there were number of other matters in the process of being finalised so it could be expected that application (for preservation orders) would be brought “within weeks. In fact some of them should have been brought already,” he said.

The joint meeting was held to address reported delays by the NPA in finalising state capture cases and challenges it might face in doing so.

This followed a briefing that acting head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata gave to the police committee at the end of February. She informed MPs that the Hawks had concluded its investigation into state capture cases in November, after which the docket was submitted to the NPA. However, the Hawks had to wait for the NPA to decide whether anyone should be prosecuted or not.

She said the Hawks were only given the go-ahead in February to proceed with arrests in relation to the Vrede dairy farm and was concerned that matters were dragging on and that the NPA was hindering the work of the Hawks by not taking the matter to court expeditiously. Matakata told the police committee that she had taken up the matter with former minister of police Fikile Mbalula and Abrahams.

Abrahams said on Wednesday that he had constituted a team of experienced prosecutors to provide guidance to Hawks investigators. A team of asset forfeiture specialists was also constituted.

Allegations under investigation included the attempts to bribe former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas; complaints about the contract between the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and the New Age newspaper; the relationships between Eskom and Tegeta, and Transnet and Trillian; the attempt to establish Denel VR Laser; alleged offences by former president Jacob Zuma; and the Vrede dairy farm.

These investigations were still ongoing. Abrahams said cases of this nature were extremely complex and could take several years to investigate and prosecute.

It was not the case that the NPA had dragged its feet and that it had delayed taking the Vrede-Estina matter to court. Abrahams said that in the past seven months the NPA had fast-tracked the investigation into the case, resulting in arrests and asset seizures. Arrests were made on February 14, although not of Ajay Gupta.

He believed that in making her comments to the police committee, Matakata had been incorrectly informed and ill-advised. They had created the incorrect impression that he and Matakata were at loggerheads, which was not the case.

Abrahams said the Hawks had been tardy in forwarding state capture cases to the NPA so that they could be investigated by joint prosecutor-investigator teams as had been agreed on. Although the Hawks claimed the Vrede-Estina investigation was completed in November last year, Abrahams said there were deficiencies that had to be addressed. There was no fully investigated docket ready at that stage and no arrests could be made.

The NPA was satisfied that, although the dockets were being finalised, the Hawks had put in place adequate measures to manage the flight risk of the suspects (the Gupta brothers) and that their movements were being monitored. However, two suspects had already left the country in August 2017.

Abrahams said that in September last year he raised with Matakata his concern about the significant lack of progress being made with several high-profile investigations into cases of alleged fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement. He said he implored her to assign additional resources to these cases so they could be fast-tracked.

In response to Abrahams’s comments, Matakata told MPs that there had been delays in getting the Estina matter to court but insisted that the NPA had not hindered the work of the Hawks.