The Constitutional Court will decide whether more than 1.3-million registered voters in KwaZulu-Natal will be allowed to participate in the 2019 general election.

That is according to the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in the province, which began a campaign on Monday to get people to visit voting stations on March 10 and 11 to update their details on the voters' roll ahead of the general election.

Thabani Ngwira‚ IEC KwaZulu-Natal communications officer‚ said that figures on the voters roll showed that in KwaZulu-Natal there were 5‚317‚661 registered voters. "Of this figure‚ 555‚979 have no addresses while 832‚616 have incomplete addresses," he said.

"This brings the total number of voters with no addresses in KwaZulu-Natal to 1‚388‚595."

This comes after the Constitutional Court’s finding that the IEC had failed to collect and maintain addresses for a credible voters roll.

The Electoral Court ordered the IEC to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe‚ in the North West‚ after independent candidates argued successfully that the commission was compelled to provide addresses for everyone on its voters roll.

The matter went to court after the independent candidates claimed that the ANC had manipulated the roll, with some voters voting where they were not registered.

The IEC is also hosting a voter-registration drive in SA aimed at ensuring it complies with the 2016 Constitutional Court ruling to obtain information on 26-million voters’ residential addresses by the end of June.

Ngwira said the municipalities with the highest number of voters with no addresses were eThekwini Metro Municipality with 291‚005, uMgungundlovu District Municipality with 40‚950 and Zululand District Municipality with 34‚566.

He said the court would decide on the fate of the voters when the matter went back to court in June.

Ngwira said that there would be 4‚793 voting stations in the province to assist new voters and registered voters who had moved, as well as voters on whom the in formation was incomplete.

An online facility (www.elections.org.za/MyIEC) is also available for registered voters.