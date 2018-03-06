National

Rob Davies denies intervening to have African Bank’s fine reduced

06 March 2018 - 10:26 Linda Ensor
Rob Davies. Picture: Russell Roberts
Rob Davies. Picture: Russell Roberts

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has denied that the government intervened in the R300m fine that the National Credit Regulator (NCR) wanted to impose on African Bank in 2013 for reckless lending in order to have it reduced to R20m.

At a subcommittee meeting of Parliament’s trade and industry committee recently director-general of trade and industry Lionel October said that the Reserve Bank, the Treasury, and the Department of Trade and Industry had intervened to reduce the fine to ensure the stability of the financial system.

The Reserve Bank denied that such an intervention took place.

Davies admitted that a series of meetings took place between his department, the Treasury, the Reserve Bank and the regulator over African Bank but insisted that "there was no such intervention".

In all of these meetings it was stressed that the National Credit Regulator needed to do its work and that the process within the National Consumer Tribunal needed to be followed. This was accepted, Davies said.

There was an understanding, however, that any public communication on the matter needed to be bounced off both regulators and that the processes leading up to the National Consumer Tribunal process would not be delayed inordinately.

"That was all we agreed on. It was definitely not the case [that there was intervention]. I would not have agreed to … that we were going to soften the penalties because there was a systemic issue.

"In fact, I think the consensus that everybody has now is that these market conduct issues are as important as the systemic issues and that if we allow reckless lending of any sort this, in fact, undermines the integrity of financial institutions.

"I can say that we have consistently defended that there must be a robust implementation of all the provisions in the National Credit Act," Davies said.

