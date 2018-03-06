Parliament’s finance committees are not sold on VAT increase

Parliament’s two finance committees have neither accepted nor rejected at this stage the one percentage point increase in value added tax (VAT) but they have expressed reservations about the Treasury’s justification for it.

The committees’ views were expressed in the report on the 2018 fiscal framework and revenue proposals which they adopted Tuesday. The report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, noted that the acceptability or otherwise of the VAT increase would be dealt with later when the committees consider the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill in April.

This bill is the only mechanism through which Parliament can reverse the VAT increase announced in the budget and comes into effect on April 1.

The two finance committees urged the Treasury to look at other forms of raising taxes apart from VAT such as increasing ad valorem duties on luxury goods, estate duty, inheritance tax, a possible wealth tax or an additional tax on immovable property.

"While we accept that the VAT increase must be located in terms of the whole tax system, which is in fact redistributive, we do not at this stage accept the argument that the VAT increase is ‘neutral’ or even mildly progressive," the report said.

"The fact is that the poor people and lower-income earners will have to pay more for their basic needs. As MPs, we have to be responsive to their needs and interests.

"While we accept that the zero rating of basic foodstuffs, paraffin and the above inflation social grant increases will cushion the effects of the VAT increase on significant sections of the poor and low-income earners, these measures will not be enough.

"We strongly believe that the list of zero-rated items needs to be expanded, taking into account the needs of the poor and low-income earners. This should not be restricted to food items but should possibly include such necessities as school uniforms, textbooks, stationery, medicines, soap and sanitary towels," the report said.

The committees urged that other alternative alleviation measures be considered, such as linking the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) card to zero-rated products; expanding school feeding schemes to include high school learners; and food stamps and vouchers.

The zero-rated items also needed to be targeted more effectively to ensure that the poor and lower-income earners benefited more.

Consideration should also be given over time to incrementally introducing a multi-rated VAT system in which the VAT on luxury goods is higher than VAT on goods bought by the poor and lower-income groups.

"We need to know why this is difficult to do in a phased manner," the committees said in the report. The Treasury has always argued against having differentiated rates of VAT for different products because it creates the opportunity for arbitrage.

The report also stated that the government needed to do much more to reduce corruption and wasteful and unnecessary expenditure and significantly improve the efficiency and quality of spending. The report referred to the finding by the auditor-general that more than R45bn was lost in the 2016-17 financial year through wasteful, fruitless and irregular expenditure.

The DA believes there is sufficient scope to cut government expenditure — including by a freeze on salary increases for public servants — to make a VAT increase unnecessary.