National

MPs to grill protector on Vrede dairy project investigation

06 March 2018 - 06:06 Claudi Mailovich
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will face MPs on Tuesday to respond to allegations that she suppressed information in her office’s Vrede dairy project investigation, which has been widely dismissed as a whitewash.

Mkhwebane was summoned to appear before the justice and correctional services committee in February to explain statements she had made, but her appearance had to be postponed until Tuesday.

Committee chairman Mathole Motshekga told Business Day that the office of the public protector had four years to investigate the Vrede dairy project — in which the Guptas and their associates have been implicated in fraud and corruption — and that it appeared from comments she had made that it did not get co-operation from some provincial politicians and officials during the probe.

The DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution have both taken the report on review.

Mkhwebane had indicated in the report — in which she recommended, among other things, that Free State Premier Ace Magashule take disciplinary action against implicated officials — that she did not investigate crucial aspects of the scandal due to capacity and financial constraints. These included leaked Gupta e-mails.

Motshekga said that if it was true that Mkhwebane did not get co-operation from politicians and officials, this would amount to obstructing a Chapter Nine institution from carrying out its constitutional mandate.

"It would be a serious violation on the part of any politician or official. We would want clarity as to [whether] there [are] such people in government who can obstruct people from executing their powers under the constitution," Motshekga said.

He said there would be consequences if this was true. There were also suggestions that Mkhwebane might have suppressed information.

In connection with Mkhwebane’s handling of the Ciex matter, the High Court in Pretoria found in February that she did "not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice".

Motshekga said: "It goes without saying that whether we ask it or not, she owes it to the public to tell us what is she saying about that."

Mkhwebane indicated on Monday that she would detail in Parliament the financial "plight" of her office.

The committee wanted clarity on the issues to be able to deal with them "once and for all", said Motshekga.

mailovichc@bdfm.co.za

QAANITAH HUNTER: How the Guptas flew the coop

'When we finalised the matter in November, they sat on the case until February'
News
1 day ago

Casac takes report on Vrede dairy project by public protector to court

‘It is quite startling that the public protector can produce such a superficial report that whitewashes the involvement of key political ...
National
6 days ago

Hawks and NPA are still being blown by the wind

It has been almost two years since charges were laid in relation to state capture but only recently have things started to move
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta properties in India 'raided', says report
National
2.
Standard Bank allows Gupta business rescue ...
National
3.
Designing a new Gauteng highway has begun, says ...
National
4.
ANC in Parliament withdraws motion on Reserve ...
National

Related Articles

Casac takes report on Vrede dairy project by public protector to court
National

Hawks and NPA are still being blown by the wind
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Vrede report is a disgrace
Opinion / Editorials

DA to seek review of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘disgraceful whitewash’ of Vrede ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.