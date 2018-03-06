MPs to grill protector on Vrede dairy project investigation

Mkhwebane had indicated in the report — in which she recommended, among other things, that Free State Premier Ace Magashule take disciplinary action against implicated officials — that she did not investigate crucial aspects of the scandal due to capacity and financial constraints. These included leaked Gupta e-mails.

Motshekga said that if it was true that Mkhwebane did not get co-operation from politicians and officials, this would amount to obstructing a Chapter Nine institution from carrying out its constitutional mandate.

"It would be a serious violation on the part of any politician or official. We would want clarity as to [whether] there [are] such people in government who can obstruct people from executing their powers under the constitution," Motshekga said.

He said there would be consequences if this was true. There were also suggestions that Mkhwebane might have suppressed information.

In connection with Mkhwebane’s handling of the Ciex matter, the High Court in Pretoria found in February that she did "not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice".

Motshekga said: "It goes without saying that whether we ask it or not, she owes it to the public to tell us what is she saying about that."

Mkhwebane indicated on Monday that she would detail in Parliament the financial "plight" of her office.

The committee wanted clarity on the issues to be able to deal with them "once and for all", said Motshekga.

mailovichc@bdfm.co.za