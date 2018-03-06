MPs to grill protector on Vrede dairy project investigation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will face MPs on Tuesday to respond to allegations that she suppressed information in her office’s Vrede dairy project investigation, which has been widely dismissed as a whitewash.
Mkhwebane was summoned to appear before the justice and correctional services committee in February to explain statements she had made, but her appearance had to be postponed until Tuesday.
Committee chairman Mathole Motshekga told Business Day that the office of the public protector had four years to investigate the Vrede dairy project — in which the Guptas and their associates have been implicated in fraud and corruption — and that it appeared from comments she had made that it did not get co-operation from some provincial politicians and officials during the probe.
The DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution have both taken the report on review.
Mkhwebane had indicated in the report — in which she recommended, among other things, that Free State Premier Ace Magashule take disciplinary action against implicated officials — that she did not investigate crucial aspects of the scandal due to capacity and financial constraints. These included leaked Gupta e-mails.
Motshekga said that if it was true that Mkhwebane did not get co-operation from politicians and officials, this would amount to obstructing a Chapter Nine institution from carrying out its constitutional mandate.
"It would be a serious violation on the part of any politician or official. We would want clarity as to [whether] there [are] such people in government who can obstruct people from executing their powers under the constitution," Motshekga said.
He said there would be consequences if this was true. There were also suggestions that Mkhwebane might have suppressed information.
In connection with Mkhwebane’s handling of the Ciex matter, the High Court in Pretoria found in February that she did "not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice".
Motshekga said: "It goes without saying that whether we ask it or not, she owes it to the public to tell us what is she saying about that."
Mkhwebane indicated on Monday that she would detail in Parliament the financial "plight" of her office.
The committee wanted clarity on the issues to be able to deal with them "once and for all", said Motshekga.
Please sign in or register to comment.