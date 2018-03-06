National

Gupta properties in India raided, says report

'Income Tax officials in India are also making enquiries about their company Sahara'

06 March 2018 - 12:08 Staff Writer
Ajay Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Properties belonging to the Gupta family have reportedly been raided in India.

Journalist Neha Poonia‚ who has covered the Gupta family’s movements in India recently for the SABC‚ tweeted on Tuesday that the properties had been searched by income tax officials.

“Income Tax officials in India are also making enquiries about their company Sahara‚” she tweeted‚ adding that properties were being raided in other parts of the country.

“Properties of #Gupta family friend - Amar Gupta also raided. I'm being told that the family's properties in other parts of the country are also being raided simultaneously.”

The raids are yet to be independently confirmed by authorities.

It was reported in February that fugitive Ajay Gupta had attended a wedding and then retired to a palatial property in northern India, as former president Jacob Zuma resigned from office.

The Times of India reported that Ajay Gupta – who is being sought by the Hawks – had arrived in Dehradun on February 13 after attending a wedding.

“The Guptas have a palatial bungalow in Curzon Road in the city‚ where Ajay is believed to have stayed till February 16‚ a day after the news of Zuma’s resignation broke out. During his stay in Dehradun‚ the businessman did not leave the bungalow and remained inside‚” reported The Times of India.

This is a developing story.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Protesting students at UKZN Pietermaritzburg stop ...
National / Education
2.
AfriBusiness calls land expropriation decision ...
National
3.
Mcebisi Jonas in the dark over replacing Nelson ...
National
4.
Parliament’s finance committees are not sold on ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.