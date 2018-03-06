Gupta properties in India raided, says report

“Income Tax officials in India are also making enquiries about their company Sahara‚” she tweeted‚ adding that properties were being raided in other parts of the country.

“Properties of #Gupta family friend - Amar Gupta also raided. I'm being told that the family's properties in other parts of the country are also being raided simultaneously.”

The raids are yet to be independently confirmed by authorities.

It was reported in February that fugitive Ajay Gupta had attended a wedding and then retired to a palatial property in northern India, as former president Jacob Zuma resigned from office.

The Times of India reported that Ajay Gupta – who is being sought by the Hawks – had arrived in Dehradun on February 13 after attending a wedding.

“The Guptas have a palatial bungalow in Curzon Road in the city‚ where Ajay is believed to have stayed till February 16‚ a day after the news of Zuma’s resignation broke out. During his stay in Dehradun‚ the businessman did not leave the bungalow and remained inside‚” reported The Times of India.

This is a developing story.