Designing a new Gauteng highway has begun, says Barbara Creecy in Gauteng budget

Gauteng will start the process to design the province’s first new highway since the 1970s.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy announced the start of the project, which will lead to the PWV 15 Highway becoming a reality.

The Gauteng budget for 2018-19 has increased by R9.1bn to R121.2bn, in tough economic times.

Creecy said the province would aim to collect R6bn of its own revenue in the coming financial year, and that it will increase to R6.7bn over the medium term.

The biggest beneficiaries in the 2018-19 budget were the provincial departments of health and education, increasing by R4.4bn and R3.4bn, respectively.

Creecy announced that the department of roads and transport would receive R16.2bn of the R31.8bn budget that has been set aside for infrastructure over the medium term.

"The most significant project to start in the design phase this year is the PWV 15, the first brand-new Gauteng highway to be built since the 1970s," Creecy said in her budget address in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday.

Creecy told journalists in a media briefing ahead of her address that the PWV 15 highway would run east-west, with the intention to cut out the intense congestion at the Gillooly’s interchange. She said it was intended to facilitate and enhance the aerotropolis in Ekurhuleni.

The infrastructure budget will also build new schools, rehabilitate health facilities, upgrade roads, renovate hostels to become family units and build houses and serviced stands, Creecy said.