ANC in Parliament withdraws motion on Reserve Bank ownership

The ANC in Parliament has withdrawn its motion "on full public ownership on the South African Reserve Bank in line with international practice", which was due to be debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The reason for the withdrawal was "to allow for greater consultation within structures of the ANC and key stakeholders", Nonceba Mhlauli, spokesperson for ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, said.

The discussion on the Reserve Bank was proposed by ANC MP Joan Fubbs, who proposed to discuss the full public ownership of the Reserve Bank while at the same time acknowledging "the role, mandate and independence" of the bank.

DA finance spokesman David Maynier welcomed the withdrawal of the “mad motion” on the Bank’s “nationalisation”.

“We have been told by Moody’s, who are currently in the country conducting a review ahead of a possible sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status, that ‘any developments which cast further doubt over the independence and credibility of core institutions including the National Treasury and Reserve Bank would be strongly credit negative’,” Maynier said.

“What this means is that the mere whiff of an attack on the Reserve Bank risks making a sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status more likely.

“Despite this the ANC submitted a mad motion for debate on the ‘nationalisation’ of the Reserve Bank.

“The fact is that the debate would have been a disaster risking an attack on the Reserve Bank from the ill-informed, nutters and thugs inside Parliament.

“This would have panicked investors and made a sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status more likely.”

The role of the Reserve Bank was thrust into the spotlight in June last year, when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane used her report on the apartheid-era Bankorp/Absa bail-out to also push for a change to the Bank’s inflation-fighting mandate. She later backtracked on that.

But the debate over the Bank’s ownership was reignited, and the issue was discussed at the ANC’s policy conference in July — culminating in a policy proposal to nationalise the Bank.