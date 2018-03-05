National

NON-STATUTORY FORCES

Solidarity in bid to end veterans’ ‘special benefits’

05 March 2018 - 05:50 Theto Mahlakoana
ANC veterans in uniform outside its Johannesburg headquarters. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS
ANC veterans in uniform outside its Johannesburg headquarters. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS

Trade union Solidarity has launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria that seeks to end an alleged secret project by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that benefits former members of the ANC’s armed wing, Mkhonto weSizwe, through reranking and promotions.

According to the trade union, military veterans who were freedom fighters for Mkhonto weSizwe and the PAC’s Azanian People’s Liberation Army, known as the Non-Statutory Forces (NSF), are entitled to pensions, reranking and promotions and other benefits that have not been extended to other former South African Defence Force members who are now working in the SAPS.

The union claims that these benefits were discussed in "secret meetings" called by provincial commissioners and former SAPS minister Fikile Mbalula in 2017.

Solidarity is representing 5,115 members who previously served in the South African Army and the South African National Defence Force. Head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices Anton van der Bijl said this was discrimination based on political affiliation.

Solidarity members brought the matter to its attention in July 2017. It was confirmed by an invitation letter from the Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner to NSF members later that month.

The union contends in court papers that it unsuccessfully filed several applications for disclosure under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

The SAPS denied to the union the project was implemented, claiming in the supporting documents that the project was still under way and the request for records was premature as they were still at draft stage.

The SAPS could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

It has also not filed its opposing papers, leaving Solidarity to consider its application unopposed, with the hearing scheduled for March 13.

The union also seeks an order declaring the promotions and reranking of NSF members as discriminatory, unlawful, irregular and corrupt conduct.

"This [the promotions] constitutes a blatant disregard for the constitutional right to equality and not to be discriminated against at the hands of state officials who seek to overlook the applicant’s members.

"Should the application not be granted, such conduct … will continue and the applicant and its members will be adversely … affected as it might not be possible at a later stage to undo all that has been fashioned in the dark in a clandestine fashion," the application says.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Debate about forming a Workers Party cannot be postponed: Vavi

The debate about forming a Workers Party to unite the left political formations and progressive civil society formations cannot be postponed, says ...
National
7 days ago

Solidarity will oppose Brian Molefe’s bid to appeal against order to pay back R11m

CEO Dirk Hermann says the union hopes the application will be heard within the next few weeks‚ and it is convinced no other court will come to ...
National
10 days ago

Trade union Solidarity wants criminal charges brought against Molefe

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should not just ‘pay the money’ but must face the consequences of his ‘fraudulent actions’, the ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
2.
Icasa told to steer clear of pricing
National
3.
Cosatu and SACP press call for Presidency to ...
National
4.
Solidarity in bid to end veterans’ ‘special ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.