Solidarity in bid to end veterans’ ‘special benefits’

Trade union Solidarity has launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria that seeks to end an alleged secret project by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that benefits former members of the ANC’s armed wing, Mkhonto weSizwe, through reranking and promotions.

According to the trade union, military veterans who were freedom fighters for Mkhonto weSizwe and the PAC’s Azanian People’s Liberation Army, known as the Non-Statutory Forces (NSF), are entitled to pensions, reranking and promotions and other benefits that have not been extended to other former South African Defence Force members who are now working in the SAPS.

The union claims that these benefits were discussed in "secret meetings" called by provincial commissioners and former SAPS minister Fikile Mbalula in 2017.

Solidarity is representing 5,115 members who previously served in the South African Army and the South African National Defence Force. Head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices Anton van der Bijl said this was discrimination based on political affiliation.

Solidarity members brought the matter to its attention in July 2017. It was confirmed by an invitation letter from the Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner to NSF members later that month.

The union contends in court papers that it unsuccessfully filed several applications for disclosure under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

The SAPS denied to the union the project was implemented, claiming in the supporting documents that the project was still under way and the request for records was premature as they were still at draft stage.

The SAPS could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

It has also not filed its opposing papers, leaving Solidarity to consider its application unopposed, with the hearing scheduled for March 13.

The union also seeks an order declaring the promotions and reranking of NSF members as discriminatory, unlawful, irregular and corrupt conduct.

"This [the promotions] constitutes a blatant disregard for the constitutional right to equality and not to be discriminated against at the hands of state officials who seek to overlook the applicant’s members.

"Should the application not be granted, such conduct … will continue and the applicant and its members will be adversely … affected as it might not be possible at a later stage to undo all that has been fashioned in the dark in a clandestine fashion," the application says.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za