Malusi Gigaba gets extension to appear before state capture inquiry

The public enterprises committee has had to issue subpoenas against former deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins, to appear

05 March 2018 - 15:50 Staff Writer
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises has cancelled its Tuesday meeting after former finance minister Malusi Gigaba asked for his appearance before the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises, to be postponed.

Gigaba is now minister of Home Affairs.

The committee received his letter on Friday‚ requesting a “reasonable extension”.

The chairperson for the inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho‚ said on Monday: “I decided to send the letter to the members of the committee to inform them about the minister’s request instead of waiting until Tuesday for the scheduled meeting. The committee will deliberate and discuss the minister’s request at its next scheduled meeting.”

The committee has been conducting hearings into allegations of state capture at Eskom. It has had to issue subpoenas against former deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins while the mineral resources committee has summoned former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

