Judge to say if CCTV footage is ‘real’ evidence in trial of murdered Wandile Bozwana

The High Court in Pretoria will view and make a determination on close-circuit television footage of several places visited by North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and his partner, on the day he was killed in October 2015.

A large screen has been erected in the packed GC courtroom to beam the footage that the prosecutor, advocate Jennifer Cronje, says is “relevant and real evidence”.

She said the footage captured the movements of Bozwana and his partner, Mpho Baloyi‚ who was wounded in the hail of bullets fired at the Renault Clio she was driving, with Bozwana in the passenger seat.

Judge Papi Mosopa was expected to make a ruling on Monday on the admissibility of the footage as evidence once it had had been viewed in court.

The duo was ambushed at a traffic light at the Garsfontein offramp of the N1 highway in Pretoria. Bozwana died at the Unitas Hospital in Pretoria.

The accused in the case are taxi bosses Sipho Patrick Hudla‚ Matamela Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo — who are in custody — and Pretoria businessman Reginald Mathibela‚ who is out on R50‚000 bail. They have pleaded not guilty.

Baloyi‚ Bozwana’s romantic and business partner‚ told the court in her evidence in chief that on the fateful day they had had a manicure and pedicure at a salon in Sandton.

“Wandile also had his hair trimmed. He was constantly on his phone‚ going in and out of the salon‚” she said.

Baloyi said they had lunch at McDonald’s on Grayston Drive in Sandton before heading to Pretoria. She said they sat close to the door of the fast-food outlet.

The CCTV footage to be shown in court is believed to have captured these movements. One of the videos was sourced from the Garsfontein offramp, where the couple was ambushed.

The duo had stopped at the traffic light on the N1 Garsfontein off-ramp when a BMW M3 pulled up next to them and a man got out and opened fire. Bozwana was hit at least nine times and Baloyi twice.

Among those in the public gallery were men who appeared to be bodyguards in black suits and red ties. They were seen following one of the accused, Mathibela, as he walked out of the courtroom talking on his cellphone in the lunch adjournment.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE