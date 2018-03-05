TREASURY
Cosatu and SACP press call for Presidency to control budget
Cosatu and the SACP are still calling for the budget process to fall under the Presidency, arguing that the Treasury is not accountable to the executive.
In 2017, minister Jeff Radebe’s Department of Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation gained a foothold in the budget process, when he wrote a "mandate paper" that set government priorities.
The department was also involved in identifying spending cuts of R85bn, needed in part to pay for free higher education.
Radebe offered assurances at the time that this process would not undermine the Treasury’s role. Former president Jacob Zuma established a presidential finance committee made up of several ministers to direct the budget. The committee was widely seen as a move to enable the Presidency to interfere.
The interference in the budget process and the unilateral instructions from the Presidency on higher education funding led to the Treasury’s deputy director-general, Michael Sachs, resigning in protest in 2017.
We don’t want a liberal Treasury that focuses on markets instead of the peopleSolly Mapaila
SACP deputy secretary-general
The SACP and Cosatu have since 1996 complained about the Treasury’s hold on the budget, which they want loosened to allow for broader influence over budgetary choices.
SACP deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila said: "We don’t want a liberal Treasury that focuses on markets instead of the people." The Treasury manages the macroeconomic policy and national government finances and prepares the annual budget.
Mapaila said the SACP was not consulted about the decision to raise the VAT rate and that the Treasury should be open to debate and discussion.
Trade unions federation Cosatu echoed the call and said the budgeting process should be mandated by the people. It said the current process did not allow for the sitting president to bring about the change that civil society wanted.
"The Treasury is not really accountable to the president and we are constrained by that reality," said Cosatu. But the acting Presidency spokesman, Tyrone Seal, said the Treasury did report to the president, but through the Cabinet.
On Friday, the Treasury said: "The mandate paper was considered as part of the 2017 medium-term budget policy statement. A summary was presented in chapter one of that book. The Department of Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation is currently working on a revised paper. The new executive will decide on how to take the process forward."
The budget-prioritisation document or "mandate paper" is supposed to guide how money from the fiscus is allocated.
The mandate paper also identifies ways to cut costs, such as putting a cap on how much departments spend on consultants and places strict limits on litigation costs.
