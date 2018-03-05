Cosatu and SACP press call for Presidency to control budget

The SACP and Cosatu have since 1996 complained about the Treasury’s hold on the budget, which they want loosened to allow for broader influence over budgetary choices.

SACP deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila said: "We don’t want a liberal Treasury that focuses on markets instead of the people." The Treasury manages the macroeconomic policy and national government finances and prepares the annual budget.

Mapaila said the SACP was not consulted about the decision to raise the VAT rate and that the Treasury should be open to debate and discussion.

Trade unions federation Cosatu echoed the call and said the budgeting process should be mandated by the people. It said the current process did not allow for the sitting president to bring about the change that civil society wanted.

"The Treasury is not really accountable to the president and we are constrained by that reality," said Cosatu. But the acting Presidency spokesman, Tyrone Seal, said the Treasury did report to the president, but through the Cabinet.

On Friday, the Treasury said: "The mandate paper was considered as part of the 2017 medium-term budget policy statement. A summary was presented in chapter one of that book. The Department of Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation is currently working on a revised paper. The new executive will decide on how to take the process forward."

The budget-prioritisation document or "mandate paper" is supposed to guide how money from the fiscus is allocated.

The mandate paper also identifies ways to cut costs, such as putting a cap on how much departments spend on consultants and places strict limits on litigation costs.

