Companies responsible for listeriosis outbreak may face huge class action suit

05 March 2018 - 15:06 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Customers queue to return meat from the Enterprise Factory east of Johannesburg. This comes after the listeriosis outbreak was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
SA’s biggest class action lawsuit could take place if families of those who died and those hospitalised after contracting listeriosis decide to sue.

"There is a possibility of a class action. It could be SA’s real action. Whoever is responsible [for the outbreak] could face class action‚" consumer lawyer Janusz Luterek said.

He said relatives of people who had died and people who were hospitalised after contracting the disease could sue for damages. "The amount of damages one can sue for [changes] … from person to person. If the person who died was a breadwinner‚ their family can sue for loss of support‚" Luterek said.

"The damages claimed and the legal costs incurred could be huge — many millions may be awarded per deceased victim‚ several million per victim requiring long-term care‚ thousands per victim that recovered‚" Luterek said.

On Sunday‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi named Enterprise’s food production plant in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ as the confirmed source of the unique strain of listeria that has caused the world’s biggest documented listeriosis outbreak‚ with 948 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.

Retailers Woolworths and Pick n Pay have recalled all products linked to listeriosis. Pick n Pay said recalled products would be safely destroyed.

