Commission to probe claim Gupta companies showed fake B-BBEE certificates to Eskom
The DA has complained to the B-BBEE Commission, and the body has agreed to investigate three certificates that are likely to be fraudulent
The DA laid an official complaint with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission on Monday about possible fake B-BBEE certificates used by Gupta companies to secure contracts from Eskom.
The commissioner, Zodwa Ntuli, agreed to investigate the three certificates — likely fraudulent — that were used by Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and Exploration, Optimum Coal Mine and Trillian Consulting, to get access to the contracts.
The DA obtained the B-BBEE certificates after making an application to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).
DA trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said Ntuli had agreed to also investigate Eskom’s internal procurement procedures and the enforcement of B-BBEE compliance by external suppliers.
"An analysis of Tegeta and Trillian B-BBEE certificates reveals that their annual turnover meant that they may have deliberately misrepresented themselves as microenterprises, leading to an undue benefit on the 0% black ownership waiver ascribed to micro-enterprises," Macpherson said.
"Eskom’s willingness to overlook what was obviously a deliberate misrepresentation by the Gupta companies, potentially constitutes criminal behaviour. Should criminal behaviour be uncovered, the B-BBEE Commission is able to refer a matter for prosecution to the National Prosecuting Authority or the appropriate division of the South African Police Service.
"The allegedly fake B-BBEE certificates are yet more evidence that the Gupta state capture project was not only confined to corrupting politicians and public servants, but was a deliberate plan to undermine the law in order to benefit unlawfully from the state."
Macpherson said the evidence about the alleged misrepresentation in the BB-BEE certifications would be presented to the state capture inquiry to be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
