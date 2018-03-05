Commission to probe claim Gupta companies showed fake B-BBEE certificates to Eskom

DA trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said Ntuli had agreed to also investigate Eskom’s internal procurement procedures and the enforcement of B-BBEE compliance by external suppliers.

"An analysis of Tegeta and Trillian B-BBEE certificates reveals that their annual turnover meant that they may have deliberately misrepresented themselves as microenterprises, leading to an undue benefit on the 0% black ownership waiver ascribed to micro-enterprises," Macpherson said.

"Eskom’s willingness to overlook what was obviously a deliberate misrepresentation by the Gupta companies, potentially constitutes criminal behaviour. Should criminal behaviour be uncovered, the B-BBEE Commission is able to refer a matter for prosecution to the National Prosecuting Authority or the appropriate division of the South African Police Service.

"The allegedly fake B-BBEE certificates are yet more evidence that the Gupta state capture project was not only confined to corrupting politicians and public servants, but was a deliberate plan to undermine the law in order to benefit unlawfully from the state."

Macpherson said the evidence about the alleged misrepresentation in the BB-BEE certifications would be presented to the state capture inquiry to be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.