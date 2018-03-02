Seven articles that you must read to understand land expropriation
SA is set to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. Here are seven essential reads
Business Day's deputy editor, Carol Paton, writes that it is possible for expropriation without compensation to co-exist with property and ownership rights.
Columnist Peter Bruce asks some tough questions about how much land hunger expropriation would satisfy.
In his speech to Parliament during the debate on the expropriation resolution, Julius Malema made it plain that a total transfer of land ownership would be the only acceptable solution.
Also addressing the debate was Gugile Nkwinti, the former land minister. This is what he had to say:
Columnist Neels Blom writes about an audit that attempted to determine exactly who owned how much land in SA.
Business Day's editorial pointed out that there was very little meat on the bones of the land proposal.
Finally, Stephen Meintjes asks 'What is to be done?' if South Africa is to avoid the calamity that befell Zimbabwe.
