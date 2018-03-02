National

Parliament to be briefed by Capitec over Viceroy report

02 March 2018 - 14:33 Linda Ensor
Yunus Carrim. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Yunus Carrim. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Later this month, Parliament’s standing committee on finance is due to get a briefing from Capitec and regulators regarding the bank’s lending practices. This follows allegations of reckless lending made in a report by Viceroy Research.

The briefing will be held on March 20 and will be attended by Capitec, the Reserve Bank, the Financial Services Board (FSB) and Treasury.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said Capitec had approached the committee this week with a wish to brief MPs about its activities. The main aim of the briefing would be to probe what the regulators were doing to investigate the Viceroy report. The Reserve Bank and the FSB are looking into the allegations made in the report.

Carrim said the committee was trying to locate Viceroy so a representative could possibly appear at the meeting. He said the committee was concerned about the allegations made in the Viceroy report as Capitec was a bank that catered for low-income earners, especially after the experience with African Bank.

At the time the allegations were made, the committee was concerned, but after engaging with regulators decided that it would not immediately hold a parliamentary briefing to prevent causing jitters "unfairly", which would affect depositors and the market.

Viceroy Research: making waves or catching them?

The US-based short seller has had two successes, but more often its reports target companies that are already in the sights of short sellers
Companies
4 days ago

Short sellers play important role in separating wheat from chaff

These investors can help identify firms with unsustainable or irregular business practices, writes Sean Peche
Opinion
9 days ago

Safeguarding brand reputation

It’s essential, in an era of fake news, that companies have a crisis communication plan in place to manage potential reputational damage
News & Insights
10 days ago

MOYAGABO MAAKE: Viceroy uses dated data and its Capitec remedy is overkill

The dates are important from a regulatory standpoint as the market police have moved to plug loopholes
Opinion
10 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Capitec right to choose transparency with Viceroy taking a closer look

Viceroy’s thorough spotlight may end up making Capitec a much better, more transparent bank
Opinion
11 days ago

Rumours may burn Kardashians but can raze entire companies

Corporates battle to counter the damage skewed social media can have on their reputations, writes Patrice Rassou
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kgalema Motlanthe to join the Brazzaville ...
National
2.
Seven articles that you must read to understand ...
National
3.
GUGILE NKWINTI: All land going back to 1652 must ...
National
4.
Parliament to be briefed by Capitec over Viceroy ...
National

Related Articles

Viceroy Research: making waves or catching them?
Companies / Financial Services

STUART THEOBALD: Capitec right to choose transparency with Viceroy taking a ...
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Viceroy-triggered short selling runs raise questions about JSE’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short selling
Companies / Financial Services

The long and short of shortselling with Jean Pierre Verster
Money & Investing

Banks walk a tightrope with poorer clients
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.