No need to panic about land policy, says Duarte

The committee has until August 30 to report back to Parliament. The passing of the motion saw the rand weaken on Thursday.

The ANC resolved at its 54th national conference in December that the Constitution be amended to include expropriation without compensation.

Duarte said the big question was whether the majority of people in the country had access to land so they could use it.

"We are also very clear that our land-use policy is not going to undermine the economy or food production. I think people need to read into it … and not try to read into another definition which is a slide away from it to ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m going to lose my house’. I doubt if that is true and I doubt if that kind of panic is very useful," she said.

Group CEO of Barclays Africa Maria Ramos said on Thursday there was no doubt that sustainable land reform was fundamental in SA, but also warned those who were "hyping it up to a frenzy".

"The time has come to deal with this as a country. I am supportive of the appropriate restitution of land. But we have to deal with the debate calmly and responsibly…

"We have to be rational about it," she said at Barclays Africa’s full-year results. Asked whether she thought property rights should be sacrosanct, Ramos said that was jumping the gun and that the review committee should be given space to do its work. Trade union federation Cosatu has welcomed the motion on land reform, but it also demanded that the policy prioritise farm workers and give them title deeds.

