No need to panic about land policy, says Duarte
The land-use policy being put together is not going to undermine the economy or food production and there is no need for panic, says ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte.
Duarte said on Thursday at an ANC briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg that panic was being stimulated by some people talking about SA being "another Zimbabwe".
"That is nonsense… Every South African who understands that the future does lie in growing our economy and undermining poverty will work with us on this question and not start unintended panic," she said.
There has been widespread panic on the land question following the ANC partnering with the EFF in Parliament this week to vote through a motion supporting land expropriation without compensation.
They were supported by smaller parties such as the IFP, the National Freedom Party, AgangSA and the African People’s Convention. The matter will be referred to the constitutional-review committee, which will recommend whether the property clause in the Constitution should be amended.
The committee has until August 30 to report back to Parliament. The passing of the motion saw the rand weaken on Thursday.
The ANC resolved at its 54th national conference in December that the Constitution be amended to include expropriation without compensation.
Duarte said the big question was whether the majority of people in the country had access to land so they could use it.
"We are also very clear that our land-use policy is not going to undermine the economy or food production. I think people need to read into it … and not try to read into another definition which is a slide away from it to ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m going to lose my house’. I doubt if that is true and I doubt if that kind of panic is very useful," she said.
Group CEO of Barclays Africa Maria Ramos said on Thursday there was no doubt that sustainable land reform was fundamental in SA, but also warned those who were "hyping it up to a frenzy".
"The time has come to deal with this as a country. I am supportive of the appropriate restitution of land. But we have to deal with the debate calmly and responsibly…
"We have to be rational about it," she said at Barclays Africa’s full-year results. Asked whether she thought property rights should be sacrosanct, Ramos said that was jumping the gun and that the review committee should be given space to do its work. Trade union federation Cosatu has welcomed the motion on land reform, but it also demanded that the policy prioritise farm workers and give them title deeds.
