Kgalema Motlanthe to join the Brazzaville Foundation’s advisory board

02 March 2018 - 16:48 Staff Writer
Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ who recently led a panel to review the impact of legislation passed by Parliament since 1994‚ is signing up to serve in an international capacity.

He has joined the Brazzaville Foundation’s advisory board‚ it was announced on Friday.

The London-based foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to conflict resolution‚ preservation of the environment and nature conservation. The foundation says its aim is to act as an independent and neutral facilitator between warring parties in Africa and in the rest of the world.

"It is an honour to have Kgalema Motlanthe as a new member of the Brazzaville Foundation," said the organisation’s chair Jean-Yves Ollivier. "His enduring commitment to democracy and his outstanding‚ dynamic leadership will be of great value to fostering peaceful resolution of conflicts — a pillar of the foundation’s mission."

Motlanthe served as president of SA from 2008 to 2009‚ and then deputy president from 2009 to 2014. Prior to that‚ his political career began as a student activist‚ trade unionist and member of the ANC’s military wing during the struggle against apartheid.

He was sentenced to an effective 10-year imprisonment‚ from 1977 to 1987. Shortly after his release‚ he was elected secretary-general of the National Union of Mineworkers and, in 1997‚ he was elected secretary-general of the ANC.

Motlanthe currently heads a foundation in his name committed to social causes‚ including education and human rights.

