Cosatu calls for radical policies and economics

"The recomposition of the president’s team at the Cabinet level should be followed by the deployment of heterodox economists to the ministry of finance and other strategic economic departments, so that they can implement activist and distributive fiscal and financial policies, and moderate the Treasury and Reserve Bank’s orthodoxy," general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Thursday after a meeting of Cosatu’s central executive committee.

Cosatu said its alliance partner, the ANC, should engineer a policy shift which would radically increase the incomes of workers and the poor, as the current economic trajectory created a need for social grants.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu demanded a "reasonably ambitious" programme of growth acceleration, underpinned by investment in infrastructure, transport and energy.

Cosatu insisted that the economic and labour chapters of the National Development Plan needed to be reviewed because the plan did not have a "developmental vision".

Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini said the federation would ask for a review of the mandate of the Reserve Bank, and engage the ANC and the government.

Cosatu’s stance had for many years been that the Reserve Bank should promote job creation within the agenda of a developmental state.

The Reserve Bank is required to achieve and maintain price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in SA.

Cosatu also said it rejects the proposed increase in VAT and would mobilise workers to strike if it did not get a positive response to its demands.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za