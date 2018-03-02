HETERODOX MEASURES
Cosatu calls for radical policies and economics
Cosatu wants nonconformist economists to be deployed as advisers to ministries in the economic cluster, while the union federation also indicated it would make a renewed call for the Reserve Bank’s mandate to be reviewed.
As a result of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday, Nhlanhla Nene returned to his old job as finance minister. He was fired by Jacob Zuma in 2015.
Nene will be deputised by former Ekurhuleni mayor Mondli Gungubele, whose stint in the ANC caucus in Parliament saw him among those in the party who led the charge against the capture of the state.
Pravin Gordhan, who two weeks ago said he was willing to serve in the executive — and was also fired in a Zuma reshuffle — was appointed public enterprises minister.
"The recomposition of the president’s team at the Cabinet level should be followed by the deployment of heterodox economists to the ministry of finance and other strategic economic departments, so that they can implement activist and distributive fiscal and financial policies, and moderate the Treasury and Reserve Bank’s orthodoxy," general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Thursday after a meeting of Cosatu’s central executive committee.
Cosatu said its alliance partner, the ANC, should engineer a policy shift which would radically increase the incomes of workers and the poor, as the current economic trajectory created a need for social grants.
Ntshalintshali said Cosatu demanded a "reasonably ambitious" programme of growth acceleration, underpinned by investment in infrastructure, transport and energy.
Cosatu insisted that the economic and labour chapters of the National Development Plan needed to be reviewed because the plan did not have a "developmental vision".
Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini said the federation would ask for a review of the mandate of the Reserve Bank, and engage the ANC and the government.
Cosatu’s stance had for many years been that the Reserve Bank should promote job creation within the agenda of a developmental state.
The Reserve Bank is required to achieve and maintain price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in SA.
Cosatu also said it rejects the proposed increase in VAT and would mobilise workers to strike if it did not get a positive response to its demands.
