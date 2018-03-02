Trade union Hospersa said on Friday it was shocked by reports that patients’ medical files at Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital were stored in a room drenched with water due to a burst pipe.

Reports of the flooding came close to a year after the hospital’s roof caved in‚ trapping five people under the rubble. The union called on the chief inspector of the Department of Labour to act firmly against institutions found to be violating occupational health and safety (OHS) policies.

On Friday morning‚ news broke that patients’ medical files at one of Johannesburg’s busiest hospitals‚ were being stored in the room with leaking pipes. The union said a video of "what looks like a medical records room" was shared on social media by a news agency and caused a stir as piles of files were seen lying in a pool of water caused by a dripping pipe burst.