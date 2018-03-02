National

Charlotte Maxeke hospital must explain why hospital records are under water, Hospersa says

02 March 2018 - 12:24 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Trade union Hospersa said on Friday it was shocked by reports that patients’ medical files at Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital were stored in a room drenched with water due to a burst pipe.

Reports of the flooding came close to a year after the hospital’s roof caved in‚ trapping five people under the rubble. The union called on the chief inspector of the Department of Labour to act firmly against institutions found to be violating occupational health and safety (OHS) policies.

On Friday morning‚ news broke that patients’ medical files at one of Johannesburg’s busiest hospitals‚ were being stored in the room with leaking pipes. The union said a video of "what looks like a medical records room" was shared on social media by a news agency and caused a stir as piles of files were seen lying in a pool of water caused by a dripping pipe burst.

"Based on the video‚ we are concerned about the poor state of which patients files are being kept‚" said Hospersa manager dealing with OHS‚ Fazeela Fayers.

"We also wonder if there is a back-up system in place to ensure patients’ personal information is not lost as a result of this burst pipe. We are equally concerned about our members’ safety at this hospital‚ seeing that incidents like this seem to be a frequent occurrence due to the faulty pipe system in place‚" she added.

"The problem of OHS violations in the health sector is extreme — it is a national problem‚ and there are daily compromises to the safety of the workforce‚ patients and the public‚" said Fayers.

"Dilapidated buildings with burst water pipes and collapsed ceilings have become the face of public health facilities. The working conditions of our members in the delivery of healthcare service is deplorable and this must be addressed urgently‚" she said.

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital is no better than a kraal, Julius Malema says

The EFF leader challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to donate his presidential salary to the hospital, because he is a billionaire
National
1 day ago

Medical body denies accusation of fraud

Court papers allege the South African Medical Association has continued to collect millions of rand as union subscription fees
Companies
4 days ago

How Cuba’s medical model could transform South Africa's

System produces comprehensively trained doctors who can practise both in cities and deep rural areas, writes Lungile Pepeta
Opinion
4 days ago

HEALTH: NHI still somewhere on the distant horizon

But health promotion levy, which taxes sugary beverages, will be implemented from the beginning of April
Special Reports
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GUGILE NKWINTI: All land going back to 1652 must ...
National
2.
Parliament to be briefed by Capitec over Viceroy ...
National
3.
JULIUS MALEMA: The time for reconciliation is ...
National
4.
JOB ADS: Parliamentary writer | Banking writer | ...
National

Related Articles

Battling Advanced Health seeks empowerment partners
Companies / Healthcare

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital is no better than a kraal, Julius Malema says
National

Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare

Medical body denies accusation of fraud
Companies / Healthcare

HEALTH: NHI still somewhere on the distant horizon
Special Reports

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.