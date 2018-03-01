National

Uncertainty about land reform is hugely worrying for indebted farmers who need financing

01 March 2018 - 17:41 Bobby Jordan
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Land expropriation without compensation comes at the worst possible time for drought-stricken farmers already battling to access bank financing‚ Western Cape MEC for economic opportunities Alan Winde said on Thursday.

Farmers were already swimming in debt and now had to convince banks to finance new investment in a climate of uncertainty around land reform‚ he said.

Parliament’s resolution this week to back land expropriation without compensation lacked clarity, he said.

"It adds to the risk in the financing space. It concerns me immensely‚" said Winde at a briefing on the drought. "There will be big discussions going forward around the risk in financing [agriculture] investment."

Winde said organised agriculture was already deep in discussion with banks regarding financial problems and possible "soft loans" to address the drought.

Figures presented at the briefing showed an average 20% decline in agricultural production in the Western Cape due to the drought‚ amounting to a gross value loss of R5.9bn and about 30,000 job losses. The figures included the knock-on effect on the agriprocessing industry.

Winde also questioned the ability of the Department of Water and Sanitation to address the challenges of water infrastructure‚ particularly the need for new investment in dams. He said he was hoping to raise his concerns with new minister, Gugile Nkwinti.

"There are a lot of questions about the department. We’ve now got a new minister and we sincerely hope he rattles the cage big time‚" Winde said‚ adding that he believed the Treasury needed to step in to make budget available.

This week‚ Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts confirmed it would pursue criminal charges against departmental officials implicated in illegal activities related to the department’s dismal finances.

Winde said the Western Cape was allocating its own resources to assist with infrastructure repair and drought relief.

In a statement released at the briefing‚ he said: "We recognise how difficult this period has been for farmers. We have no choice but to support this vital sector to ensure that it is able to continue production until good rains come."

KHAYA SITHOLE: Does the Constitution allow for land grabs?

The reality is that whether the current Constitution enables uncompensated expropriation or not, the government has spectacularly failed to allocate ...
Opinion
13 hours ago

Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now rued in U-turn

Collecting rent on land and other natural resources would have many advantages over the taxation of them
Opinion
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed

The ANC has no proposals for how its limited form of expropriation will take place
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about land seizure

Interestingly, the EFF wants to nationalise all (including the land your house is built on) and the ANC sort of doesn’t
Opinion
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Day Zero may only be in early 2019 — if ...
National
2.
NPA says it has proof that Atul Gupta got the ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa disappoints Cosatu by ‘recycling ...
National
4.
Uncertainty about land reform is hugely worrying ...
National

Related Articles

KHAYA SITHOLE: Does the Constitution allow for land grabs?
Opinion / Columnists

Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now rued in U-turn
Opinion

PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about land seizure
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.